World-first innovation adds phishing-resistant biometric smart card authentication to Windows logins

FIDO2 Smart Card insert authentication into Windows Remote Desktop FIDO2 Smart Card tap authentication into Windows Console

LoginTC introduces FIDO2 Biometric Smart Card authentication to Windows, Remote Desktop, and offline logins.

By extending biometric FIDO2-based smart card authentication to Windows, we’re making phishing-resistant authentication accessible across modern and legacy systems, including offline environments.” — Diego Matute, CEO & Founder of Cyphercor

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyphercor Inc. announced today the release of biometric-enabled FIDO2 Smart Card authentication for Windows logins as part of its Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution, LoginTC. This world-first innovation enables organizations to use FIDO2-enabled smart cards to securely authenticate users not only to web-based applications, but also directly to Windows console logins, Remote Desktop sessions, and offline environments.Smart cards are widely used for physical access control, allowing employees to unlock offices and restricted areas. Digitally, they have traditionally relied on certificate-based authentication, a secure but complex approach typically accessible only to large enterprises and government organizations with the resources to manage certificate infrastructure.Recent advances in smart card technology have introduced FIDO2 support directly on the card. By leveraging the FIDO2 standard, organizations can now deploy phishing-resistant authentication without the overhead of traditional certificate management. This development expands the viability of smart card authentication to a much broader range of organizations, including those already using smart cards for physical access.“FIDO2 changes what’s possible with smart cards,” said Diego Matute, CEO and Founder of Cyphercor. “By extending biometric FIDO2-based smart card authentication to Windows logins, we’re making strong, phishing-resistant authentication accessible across both modern and legacy systems, including environments that operate offline.”The LoginTC implementation supports two types of authentication methods using FIDO2-enabled biometric smart cards, including cards from AuthenTrend , an authentication company specializing in fingerprint-enabled FIDO2 security keys and smart cards:- Insert to authenticate: users insert cards into a reader and complete authentication by touching the fingerprint sensor- Tap to authenticate: users place smart cards on a reader and confirm authentication by touching the fingerprint sensor Biometric FIDO2 Smart Card authentication is available to customers using LoginTC’s Business cloud MFA solution, as well as LoginTC Managed, the on-premises deployment of LoginTC. Smart cards can be used to authenticate with the following LoginTC connectors:- Windows Logon and Remote Desktop (RDP)- Microsoft Entra ID- Outlook Web App (OWA)- Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS)- RADIUS for VPNs and FirewallsOrganizations can combine LoginTC MFA with biometric FIDO2-enabled smart cards from AuthenTrend to deploy phishing-resistant authentication across their physical and digital infrastructure without disrupting existing workflows.Contact Cyphercor directly for more information on how to deploy biometric FIDO2-based smart card authentication with LoginTC: sales@cyphercor.com.About LoginTCLoginTC is the flagship product of Canadian cybersecurity company, Cyphercor. LoginTC is used by organizations in over 60 countries around the world to protect their VPNs, network, email, and remote access infrastructure with second factor authentication.LoginTC is used by businesses in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, energy, finance, and professional services, as well as government, non-profit sectors, and more.The creators of LoginTC believe that organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security and usability. As pioneers of the push notification authentication method, and other usability innovations, LoginTC has made it easier for companies to set up and manage their multifactor authentication solution.About AuthenTrendAuthenTrend is a global leader in biometric passwordless authentication, specializing in fingerprint-enabled FIDO2 security keys and smart cards. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, AuthenTrend is dedicated to eliminating the risks of password-based breaches by providing secure, unphishable biometric solutions. Their flagship ATKey product line, including ATKey.Card NFC, integrates seamlessly with existing IT ecosystems, enabling organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government sectors to achieve high-assurance security without sacrificing user convenience.

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