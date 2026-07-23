Paradigm Oral Health Announces Surgeon-Led Buyback, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Clinical Leadership and Excellence

This milestone represents far more than a transaction—it’s creating an innovative model for the future of our specialty.” — DDS, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Oral Health

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradigm Oral Health (“Paradigm”) today announced an exciting new chapter in the organization's continued growth following the completion of a surgeon-led buyback that returns controlling ownership to its surgeons and leadership team. The transaction marks a transformational milestone for Paradigm that returns majority ownership and control to its surgeon partners while delivering exceptional returns to all shareholders. Notably, this represents the third successful liquidity event for doctors in just seven years. This is an extraordinarily rare achievement in today's market and underscores the strength of Paradigm's strategy, execution, and long-term value creation. This further positions Paradigm to accelerate its long-term vision while remaining firmly rooted in the principles that have defined the organization since its founding: clinical excellence, surgeon leadership and an unwavering commitment to patient care.

Since its founding in 2018, Paradigm has grown into one of the nation's leading surgical specialty organizations by empowering exceptional surgeons with the education, technology, operational support and clinical autonomy needed to deliver outstanding patient outcomes. Today, Paradigm spans 34 states nationwide, uniting surgeons in a shared commitment to advancing the specialty and improving the patient experience.

"This milestone represents far more than a transaction—it’s creating an innovative model for the future of our specialty," said David Rallis, DDS, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Oral Health. "From the very beginning, our vision has been to build an organization where surgeons can thrive, innovation is embraced, and the needs of the patient come first. Returning ownership to our surgeons and leadership team allows us to continue building on that vision while remaining true to who we are."

The new structure gives Paradigm’s surgeon-partners direct control over the terms, governance and priorities of the large group practice they operate.

“We have the freedom to build the plans our surgeons actually need,” said Dr. Daniel Yacoob, Chief Operating Officer and a practicing surgeon. “That means operational programs designed for and that reward the people doing the work, real flexibility on near- and long-term liquidity, and governance we control from top to bottom. Those decisions run through surgeon-led decision-making — and that’s a cultural and competitive advantage that sets us apart.”

Paradigm’s leadership team says the shift strengthens the company’s ability to attract and retain the best surgeons in the country.

“Being surgeon-owned and surgeon-led is one of the biggest advantages we have in every conversation with a prospective surgeon,” said Dr. James O’Brien, a surgeon partner at Omaha Oral Surgery. “The best surgeons want to help build something they’ll also share in — not simply join it. That’s a story almost no one else can tell today, and it’s one that will only get stronger as we grow.”

“The path we can offer new surgeons hasn’t changed — it has only gotten stronger,” said Dr. Rian Cho, a surgeon partner at Southern Dental Implants and Oral Surgery in Asheville, NC. “Each surgeon who joins Paradigm today is joining a large group practice that surgeons own and run, with a real, direct stake in what we build together. That kind of opportunity is what will continue to distinguish us.”

The new structure also gives Paradigm the freedom to keep investing in its own growth — adding new surgeons and locations, entering new communities, and expanding access to care. Leadership said the buyback further positions Paradigm to advance its vision for oral health technology, education and patient care through the Paradigm Innovation Institute (Pi2), Paradigm’s research and education hub.

"Our focus has always been on creating an environment where clinical excellence comes first," continued Dr. Rallis. "This next chapter gives us even greater ability to invest in our surgeons, our teams and the future of our specialty while preserving the surgeon-led culture that has made Paradigm unique."

While Paradigm continues to grow, its mission remains unchanged: empowering the nation's leading surgeons to deliver extraordinary care while advancing the future of our specialty through innovation, education and collaboration.

"This announcement marks more than a new ownership structure," said Dr. Rallis. "It’s the beginning of Paradigm's next chapter—one defined by continued investment in innovation, education, clinical excellence and the surgeon-led culture that has always been at the heart of our organization."

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Paradigm Oral Health and Sole Lead Arranger / Bookrunner on the Senior Credit Facilities. Goodwin served as legal counsel to Paradigm Oral Health.

About Paradigm Oral Health

Paradigm Oral Health is one of the nation's leading organizations for oral surgery, partnering with elite oral surgeons and periodontists to deliver exceptional patient care through clinical excellence, innovation and education. By combining surgeon leadership with advanced technology, operational support and a commitment to continuous learning, Paradigm is helping shape the future of the specialty while expanding access to world-class care across the United States. To learn more, visit ParadigmOralHealth.com and Pi2edu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.