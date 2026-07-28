Apex Water And Process Unveils AquaGuard MC™, a Comprehensive Healthcare Water Safety Program

Fully managed water safety program

Integrated technology, expert service, and continuous validation deliver reliable secondary disinfection and long-term water safety.

Healthcare organizations don't need another piece of equipment; they need confidence that their water safety program is protecting patients every day.” — Kent Herbst, CEO of Apex Water & Process

SAINT MICHAEL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Water and Process today announced AquaGuard MC™ , a comprehensive healthcare water safety program that combines intelligent onsite monochloramine generation, remote monitoring, laboratory validation, field service, and digital documentation to help healthcare organizations reduce Legionella risk, protect patients, and simplify long-term water safety management.AquaGuard MC™ will make its public debut at the 2026 ASHE Annual Conference & Technical Exhibition, where attendees can see the technology in action and meet with Apex water safety specialists.Building on more than 50 years of healthcare water treatment experience and supporting more than 350 hospitals and surgery centers across the United States, AquaGuard MC™ expands Apex's growing portfolio of healthcare water safety solutions. The program reinforces Apex's commitment to helping healthcare organizations protect patients through integrated consulting, treatment, monitoring, validation, and lifecycle support."Healthcare organizations don't need another piece of equipment; they need confidence that their water safety program is protecting patients every day," said Kent Herbst, CEO of Apex Water & Process. "Our AquaGuard MC™ program combines intelligent technology with expert service, laboratory validation, and continuous monitoring to deliver reliable water safety through one trusted partner."AquaGuard MC™ combines industry-leading treatment technology with intelligent controls, remote connectivity, routine on-site service, ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing, and continuous performance validation to help maintain a more consistent secondary disinfectant residual throughout complex building water systems while optimizing operating costs.A Complete Healthcare Water Safety ProgramUnlike traditional equipment-only solutions, AquaGuard MC™ combines intelligent technology with expert services to provide continuous water safety management and long-term program confidence.Predictable Performance. Predictable Costs.No upfront capital investment. Predictable monthly costs. Continuous optimization and expert support, all delivered through a fully managed water safety program.Intelligent Treatment PlatformIndustry-leading onsite monochloramine generation combines precision 3000:1 stepper pump dosing, intelligent controls, and continuous treatment verification to maintain more consistent secondary disinfectant residuals.Continuous Performance ValidationRemote monitoring, routine on-site service, and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing continuously validate treatment performance and help ensure ongoing protection against waterborne pathogens.Water-Saving InnovationEliminates continuous analyzer water discharge, reducing water consumption, lowering sewer costs, and supporting healthcare sustainability initiatives without compromising treatment performance.Smarter Treatment SchedulingFlexible operating schedules align treatment with actual building water demand, maintaining more consistent monochloramine residuals while helping facilities remain below EPA operating thresholds that may otherwise require additional permitting.Documentation That Defends Your ProgramComprehensive monitoring records, laboratory results, service reports, alarms, and performance documentation help support regulatory compliance, demonstrate program effectiveness, and provide valuable documentation in the event of a waterborne disease investigation.One Partner. Complete Water Safety.AquaGuard MC™ Program integrates every element required for a successful healthcare water safety program, including:• Intelligent onsite monochloramine generation• Precision dosing, monitoring, and automated controls• Remote system monitoring and performance alerts• Routine on-site inspection and preventive maintenance• ISO 17025 accredited microbiology laboratory testing• Water management program consulting• Legionella risk assessment and mitigation• Water quality validation and reporting• Digital documentation and performance records• 24/7 technical support and field service"Water safety requires more than equipment; it requires expertise," said Chris Roeder, Vice President of Growth at Apex Water & Process. "AquaGuard MC™ is a fully managed healthcare water safety program that combines intelligent equipment, automation, laboratory testing, field service, and continuous validation into one integrated solution. Our customers gain predictable costs, documented performance, and the confidence that comes from having a trusted partner managing one of their most critical patient safety risks."While initially developed for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and medical office buildings, AquaGuard MC™ Program is also well suited for senior living communities, universities, hospitality properties, government facilities, and other commercial and institutional buildings where maintaining a reliable secondary disinfectant residual is essential.Visit Apex Water & Process at Booth #1134 during ASHE 2026 to see AquaGuard MC™ in action and learn how a fully managed healthcare water safety program can help protect patients, simplify compliance, reduce operating costs, and deliver continuous peace of mind.Visit www.TeamApex.com for more information.

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