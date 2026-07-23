Tiny Bully and SILVERSIDE AI Launch PET AI™, the AI Marketing & Commerce Platform Made to Drive Revenue for Pet Brands

Visit Booth #9672EB at SuperZoo 2026 to learn about an invitation-only First Movers Pilot Program designed to help brands drive revenue, not just more content.

We built PET AI™ around a different question: How can AI help pet brands create more business value?” — Geoff Cunningham, Principal Creative Director at Tiny Bully Agency

GREENLAND, NH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiny Bully Agency and SILVERSIDE AI today announced PET AI™, the first AI marketing and commerce platform built exclusively for pet brands. The platform will make its public debut during SuperZoo 2026, August 12–14 in Las Vegas.

Built around the philosophy of "AI That Drives Revenue. Not Just Content.", PET AI™ combines enterprise AI technology with more than two decades of pet-industry expertise to help brands create, optimize and scale marketing and commerce content that delivers measurable business value.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools designed primarily to generate images, PET AI™ was purpose-built to solve the unique creative and commercial challenges of the pet industry—helping brands move faster, reduce production costs and build more effective commerce experiences across retailers, ecommerce, social media and advertising.

"Most AI platforms are focused on helping brands create more content," said Geoff Cunningham, Principal Creative Director at Tiny Bully Agency. "We built PET AI™ around a different question: How can AI help pet brands create more business value? That's why we believe the future is AI that drives revenue—not just content."

PET AI™ combines purpose-built pet intelligence with enterprise production workflows to create highly realistic, product-accurate marketing assets while enabling brands to scale campaigns, build retailer-specific creative, produce always-on social content and develop AI-powered Conversion Commerce Assets™, including Living Product Detail Pages (Living PDPs) that can be continuously updated and optimized.

While PET AI™ is capable of generating exceptionally realistic dogs and cats with authentic anatomy, breed accuracy and product-accurate branded environments, Tiny Bully says realism is only the visible proof of a much larger opportunity.

"The realistic pets get people's attention," said Peter Getman, Founder of Tiny Bully Agency. "But the bigger opportunity is helping brands rethink how marketing and commerce content gets created. Instead of treating content as a one-time production expense, PET AI™ helps brands build living marketing systems that continuously create value."

One of the platform's signature capabilities is Conversion Commerce Assets™—a new approach to commerce content that allows brands to continuously create, adapt, test and optimize product experiences rather than treating them as static deliverables. The result is a more agile content model designed to improve scalability, accelerate optimization and create new opportunities for business growth.

To help brands explore AI without making significant upfront investments, PET AI™ is also launching three invitation-only First Movers Pilot Programs, each focused on demonstrating measurable business value before broader implementation:

* Campaign Scaling – Expand existing campaigns across products, retailers and channels.

* Conversion Commerce Assets™ – Build and evaluate AI-powered Living PDPs and commerce content.

* Always-On Social – Create scalable AI-assisted social content pipelines supported by human creative direction.

"Every marketing leader knows AI will shape the future of our industry," Cunningham said. "The challenge isn't whether to adopt AI—it's where to begin. Our First Movers Pilot Program allows brands to start with a focused business objective, prove the value and build confidence before making larger investments."

PET AI™ combines more than 20 years of Tiny Bully's pet branding and marketing expertise with SILVERSIDE AI's enterprise AI infrastructure and commercial production capabilities, creating a solution purpose-built for the realities of modern pet marketing.

PET AI™ will make its official public debut during SuperZoo 2026, where attendees can experience live demonstrations, explore the First Movers Pilot Programs and meet with the team behind the technology.

To schedule a meeting or learn more, visit GetPetAI.com or stop by Booth #9672EB during SuperZoo.

About Tiny Bully Agency

Tiny Bully Agency is an award-winning branding and marketing agency founded in 1988 and based in Greenland, New Hampshire. Through its We Get Pet division, the agency has spent more than 20 years helping pet brands grow through branding, packaging, innovation, advertising and integrated marketing strategy. PET AI™ represents the agency's next evolution, combining deep pet-industry expertise with enterprise AI to help brands build the future of marketing and commerce. Visit TinyBullyAgency.com.

About SILVERSIDE AI

SILVERSIDE AI develops advanced AI-powered creative technologies and production systems for brands, agencies and entertainment partners. The company specializes in cinematic generative AI workflows that combine storytelling, visual realism and scalable content creation. Visit SILVERSIDE.AI.

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