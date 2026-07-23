Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway to Support Alabama Families

Tyler Mann $200 Back-To-School Giveaway

Ten Alabama residents will each receive a $200 gift card to help with back-to-school costs

This giveaway is one small way for us to give back to the Alabama communities that support us and to help families head into the school year with a little less financial stress.” — Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Alabama families prepare for a new school year, Tyler Mann Injury Law is giving back through its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, a community-focused campaign designed to help ease some of the financial pressure that comes with the school shopping season.

With this campaign, the firm will give away 10 gift cards, each valued at $200, to Alabama residents through a random drawing. The giveaway is intended to help families cover part of the rising cost of back-to-school essentials, whether that means buying notebooks, binders, pencils, backpacks, lunch items, classroom supplies, or other everyday school needs.

Back-to-school season is an exciting time for students and parents, but it can also be an expensive one. Between school supply lists, clothing, technology needs, and other classroom essentials, many families feel the strain of getting ready for the first day. Tyler Mann Injury Law created this giveaway as a practical way to support people in the community and help relieve some of that burden.

“At Tyler Mann Injury Law, we know how quickly back-to-school expenses can add up for families,” said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. “This giveaway is one small way for us to give back to the Alabama communities that support us and to help families head into the school year with a little less financial stress.”

The firm’s Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway reflects its ongoing commitment to serving the community beyond its day-to-day legal work. While Tyler Mann Injury Law is known for representing injury victims and families across North Alabama, the firm also believes in showing up for the people it serves in practical, meaningful ways.

For many households, even a little extra help during school shopping season can make a real difference. A $200 gift card can go toward a long list of school-year necessities, including paper, folders, calculators, headphones, art supplies, and other items students need to start the year prepared and confident. By offering this giveaway, the firm hopes to make the season a little easier for Alabama families while also highlighting the importance of community support.

Tyler Mann Injury Law has built its reputation on providing personal attention and standing up for Alabamians during difficult times. The same community-centered approach that shapes the firm’s legal practice also drives efforts like this giveaway. The goal is simple: find ways to be helpful, stay connected to the community, and support local families when it matters.

The giveaway is open to Alabama residents aged 19 and older, beginning July 22, 2026, and running until 10 a.m. CT on August 19, 2026. Additional details on the official rules and selection process are available on the firm’s website. Alabama residents can enter the contest by completing a submission form on the Back-to-School Giveaway landing page.

By launching the Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, Tyler Mann Injury Law hopes not only to provide practical assistance, but also to remind families that local businesses and law firms can play a positive role in the communities they serve. As Huntsville and surrounding areas prepare for another school year, the firm is proud to be part of that effort.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law is a Huntsville-based personal injury law firm serving injury victims in Huntsville and throughout North Alabama. Tyler Mann is a former insurance claims manager, and the firm handles matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, wrongful death cases, slip-and-fall injuries, and dog bite cases. The firm offers free consultations and focuses on providing personal attention to the people and families it represents.

For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law and its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, visit the Tyler Mann Injury Law website.

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