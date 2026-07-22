Fueling the Warfighter

SAN DIEGO —Naval Health Research Center has partnered with Recruit Training Command (RTC) to optimize the nutritional framework for incoming Sailors. Following a comprehensive study on dietary intake and energy expenditure, the Navy implemented a series of menu modifications at its training facility, aiming to further mitigate musculoskeletal injuries and enhance overall trainee readiness.

The study, led by NHRC’s Food Utilization and Energy Lab (FUEL) utilizes the controlled environment of basic training to analyze how recruits interact with the existing food service system. While the military maintains established nutritional guidelines designed to support the rigorous physical demands of boot camp, FUEL sought to optimize these guidelines using real-time consumption data.

To gather this data, researchers tracked recruits across three different phases of their training cycle, weighing individual food trays before and after meals coupled with photos of each tray to record exact consumption rates. The primary objective was to correlate specific dietary patterns with physical performance and the incidence of common training-related injuries.

“Our whole goal is really to characterize what was happening and see if we could find ways to basically attenuate muscle skeletal injuries.,said Lynn Kam, one of the leading researchers with FUEL.

The data analysis highlighted a baseline deficiency in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids among incoming personnel. Vitamin D is a critical component for bone density and skeletal health, while omega-3 fatty acids help regulate cellular inflammation. Both nutrients are tied to injury prevention and physical recovery during periods of sustained physical training.

Acting on FUEL’s findings, leadership instituted direct modifications to the RTC dining facility menus including adding milk to all bag meals and increasing the availability of cottage cheese and hard-boiled eggs throughout the day.

Further menu adjustments included increasing the frequency of shrimp, adding a variety of nuts and seeds, and decreasing the sodium content. Additional integrations under review include items such as brussels sprouts and quinoa.

Beyond the menu changes, the NHRC research team emphasizes that targeted education is required to sustain these operational benefits. In coordination with RTC leadership, the command launched a "Go for Green" high-performance nutrition marketing plan. This initiative utilizes posters and digital galley screens to educate recruits on how vitamin D fuels bone health and how omega-3s support brain function, heart health and recovery.

By teaching recruits how to connect their performance to their dietary choices within a structured environment, NHRC researchers aim to establish habits that support long-term health. The ongoing collaboration between NHRC and RTC demonstrates a data-driven approach to maximizing the efficiency of training programs, while reinforcing the physical requirements needed of recruits.

NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.