Raltron Expands RSF Series of SAW Filters for GPS, Wi‑Fi and ISM Band Applications

RSF Series SAW Filters for GPS

We help accelerate time‑to‑market with support for SAW filter selection and integration, including impedance matching, PCB layout guidance, and coexistence strategies in multi‑band RF front ends.” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron, a leader in frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces its expanded portfolio of RSF Series surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters optimized for GPS, Wi‑Fi, and ISM band applications in space‑constrained, high‑performance designs. The RSF family delivers low insertion loss, low amplitude ripple, and high out‑of‑band rejection in miniature chip‑scale packages, making it ideal for smartphones, tablets, wireless sensors, automotive systems, IoT devices, wearables, drones, smart appliances, and other wireless products.These SAW filters combine compact size, the ability to withstand higher power levels, and the flexibility to fine‑tune performance for specific customer requirements, making them ideal for today’s GPS, Wi‑Fi and IoT devices The RSF GPS devices are offered in ultra‑small chip‑scale packages down to 1.1 mm x 0.9 mm, simplifying integration into compact GNSS receivers, asset‑tracking devices, automotive navigation modules, and multi‑constellation timing solutions.The RSF SAW filters for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi provide high out‑of‑band rejection to minimize interference from cellular, Bluetooth, and other co‑located radios, enabling cleaner RF front ends in access points, routers, gateways, smartphones, and consumer electronics. The compact footprints allow system engineers to add selective filtering without sacrificing board space, particularly in multi‑radio modules and tightly integrated IoT platforms.The RSF SAW filters for ISM band applications, including LoRa, SIGFOX and other low‑power wide‑area networks help designers meet spectral mask requirements and improve coexistence with other sub‑GHz radios, while supporting battery‑powered IoT nodes, smart meters, industrial sensors, building automation, and remote‑control systems.“Our engineering team provides support for SAW filter selection and integration, including impedance matching, PCB layout guidance, and coexistence strategies in multi‑band RF front ends, helping customers accelerate time‑to‑market,“ said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron.With product in stock at DigiKey, find more product information at https://www.raltron.com/saw-filters/#GPS About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

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