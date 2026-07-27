Hilton Charlotte University Place Joins Premium Club Collection with The Club at Hilton Debut

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Charlotte University Place is proud to announce the debut of The Club at Hilton, a new premium guest experience designed to enhance every stay through modern design, curated amenities, and the signature hospitality Hilton is known for. As one of only four Hilton properties selected to launch this new offering, The Club at Hilton at Hilton Charlotte University Place joins the brand's new Premium Club Collection, providing guests with an elevated space to connect, work, relax, and recharge throughout the day.The Club at Hilton offers guests flexible access to premium self-service food and beverage in a refined, welcoming atmosphere. Whether starting the morning with breakfast and freshly brewed espresso, taking an afternoon break with snacks and coffee, or unwinding in the evening with small plates and beverages, guests can enjoy a space designed to complement every part of their stay."Introducing The Club at Hilton reinforces our commitment to continually enhancing the guest experience," said Vincent Waters, Area Director of Sales at Hilton Charlotte University Place. "We're honored to be one of the first Hilton hotels to showcase this innovative concept and provide our guests with a new way to experience their stay."Diamond Reserve and Diamond members receive complimentary Club access. Diamond Reserve members receive complimentary Club access for themselves and one registered guest. Additional guests may purchase Club access during their stay or reserve a Club Access guest room when booking.Guests with club access can enjoy a selection of food and beverage offerings, including self-service breakfast, midday snacks, and an evening buffet. Premium espresso, coffee, and tea are available all day, along with a bar serving specialty cocktails, wine, and beer.Beyond refreshments, the Club offers a variety of spaces to suit every travel style. From quiet work areas with Wi-Fi and comfortable seating to communal tables and inviting lounge areas designed for conversation or relaxation. Together, these amenities create a flexible and refined experience for guests traveling for business, leisure, or a little of both.The Club at Hilton builds upon the hotel's lakeside setting and broad range of amenities by offering guests an exclusive space for their stay. Modern interiors, inviting communal spaces, and curated food and beverage offerings create an environment where guests can move seamlessly between work and relaxation.The addition of The Club at Hilton further reinforces Hilton Charlotte University Place's commitment to providing elevated accommodations and exceptional hospitality.ABOUT HILTON CHARLOTTE UNIVERSITY PLACEHilton Charlotte University Place is a lakeside hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers. Located only 15 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this North Carolina hotel is near UNC Charlotte and next to The Boardwalk at University Place, which offers multiple dining and retail venues in a tranquil lake setting. The Charlotte Motor Speedway, where you can enjoy a variety of racing attractions, is only 5.8 miles from this hotel.Guests can enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center or swim in the seasonal outdoor pool. Other amenities include casual dining at Edgewater Bar & Grill, 20,000 sq. ft. of event space for groups of up to 800, and complimentary local shuttle transportation within a 5-mile radius Monday through Friday. Business-minded guests can stay connected to the office, family, and friends using complimentary standard Wi-Fi.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 38 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

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