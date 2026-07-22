SLED Charges Former Chester City Public Works Employee with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Monecious Raykila Woods, 38, with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent - Value $2000 or Less on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The Chester Police Department requested the SLED investigation.
Details can be found in the attached warrant.
Woods was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov
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