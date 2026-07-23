Capital Management Services Joins Regional Business Leaders in Supporting ECMC Springfest 2026

CMS President Larry Costa with industry executives at one of Western New York's premier charitable events.

CMS President Larry Costa and industry executives highlight the value of community initiatives and leadership at one of New York's premier charitable events.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Management Services (CMS), a leading Buffalo-based accounts receivable management company, joined prominent business and financial leaders at ECMC Springfest 2026, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) and strengthening the Western New York community.The annual Springfest event, one of the region's premier charitable gatherings, brought together executives from healthcare, banking, financial services, and technology sectors to support ECMC, a cornerstone healthcare institution serving Western New York.Representing CMS were President Larry Costa and Stanley Moore, President of Operations. They were joined by respected industry leaders including Scott Vick, Senior Vice President at Upstart, Jim Colosanti, Senior Vice President at M&T Bank, and David DeSantis, Executive Vice President at KeyBank.Their participation underscored a growing recognition among business leaders that organizational success is closely tied to the strength and well-being of the communities they serve."Strong communities create the foundation for sustainable business growth," said Larry Costa, President of Capital Management Services. "Organizations have an opportunity and a responsibility to support the institutions that improve quality of life, strengthen local economies, and create opportunities for future generations. ECMC plays a vital role in Western New York, and CMS is proud to support its mission."As stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, organizations are increasingly being evaluated not only on financial performance but also on their contributions to community well-being. Events such as ECMC Springfest provide a platform for business leaders to demonstrate their commitment to corporate citizenship while supporting critical healthcare services.Healthcare institutions like ECMC play a significant role in regional economic and social stability, influencing workforce health, public health outcomes, and overall quality of life. Investments in community healthcare infrastructure have become an important component of broader corporate responsibility strategies."The relationships between business, healthcare, and community development have never been more interconnected," said Stanley Moore, President of Operations at CMS. "Supporting organizations like ECMC is an investment in the long-term strength of the region and the people who live and work here."Beyond fundraising, Springfest created opportunities for collaboration among leaders across industries, fostering dialogue and partnerships that contribute to long-term community resilience and economic growth.For CMS, whose roots in Buffalo extend back more than two decades, community involvement remains a core component of its organizational values. The company's ongoing support of local initiatives reflects its belief that meaningful impact is built through sustained engagement and long-term partnerships.The presence of executives from CMS, Upstart, M&T Bank, and KeyBank at Springfest highlighted a shared commitment to leadership through action, demonstrating that community support extends beyond financial contributions to include personal involvement, advocacy, and collaboration.As organizations navigate an increasingly complex business landscape, community investment continues to emerge as a strategic priority. By supporting institutions that advance public health, economic opportunity, and social well-being, business leaders help create environments where both organizations and communities can thrive.About Capital Management ServicesCapital Management Services (CMS) is a Buffalo, New York-based accounts receivable management company committed to delivering compliant, consumer-focused recovery solutions while maintaining a strong dedication to community involvement and corporate responsibility. For more than 20 years, CMS has partnered with clients across multiple industries while supporting initiatives that strengthen Western New York communities.

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