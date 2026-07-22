Hwy 74 detour in Whitewater State Park begins Aug 3 for box culvert replacement project (July 21, 2026)

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County Road 75 access closes and detours south of Hwy 10

BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin roadwork on Hwy 71 in Wadena in early August, continuing work that began earlier this summer on Hwy 29. MnDOT crews will finish storm sewer and sidewalk improvements on Highway 29 through early August before shifting operations to Hwy 71 between Aldrich Avenue and Franklin Avenue. Work on both highways is expected to continue into early September, when resurfacing and final improvements will be completed.

Crews will also close the Wadena County Road 75 access south of Hwy 10 to reconstruct the connection between the highway and the railroad. A detour will be in place Aug. 10 through late August using Hwy 10, Hwy 71 and Hwy 29. Large vehicles should follow the signed truck detour via Second Street SW between Hwy 29 and Hwy 10.

Improvements include:

Storm sewer upgrades

Sidewalk and pedestrian ramp updates

Replacement of the traffic signal at Highway 29

Removal of the signal at Bryant Avenue

Installation of pedestrian signals at Aldrich Avenue and Bryant Avenue

What to expect through the Hwy 71 work zone:

One lane will remain open in each direction.

Expect narrow lanes, closed shoulders, reduced speeds, lane shifts and flaggers.

By June 24, the signal at Bryant Avenue will be taken out. In its place, stop signs will control both directions of Bryant Avenue, allowing drivers to make right turns only onto Hwy 71 during construction.

A short-term truck detour will be required to navigate the Hwy 29/Hwy71 intersection area. Large vehicles: use Second Street SW between Hwy 29 and Hwy 10.

Wadena businesses will remain open, but access may temporarily change.

Some sidewalks will close. Pedestrians should follow posted signs.

Construction on Hwy10 between 620th Avenue and Oink Joint Road will continue through fall. Motorists can expect head-to-head traffic with lane shifts, narrow shoulders and multiple active work areas.

When complete in August 2027, travelers will enjoy a new expanded four-lane Hwy through Wadena with roundabouts, updated underground services and improved pedestrian access.

Hwy

For more Wadena construction information, detour maps and to sign up for email updates, visit the Wadena project webpage.

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