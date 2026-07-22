Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Latta woman charged with stealing more than $34,000 from nursing home resident

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Vulnerable Adults and Medicaid Provider Fraud unit (VAMPF), with the assistance of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested Delores Ann Edge, 64 years old, of Latta, S.C.

Edge faces the following charges:

One count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult {§ 43-35-85(D)}

One count of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, value $10,000 or more (§ 16-13-230(A)

Edge was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on July 22, 2026.

A joint investigation by VAMPF and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office concluded that Edge knowingly and willfully exploited a vulnerable adult. The alleged exploitation occurred between the dates of April 23, 2024 – February 6, 2026.

Investigators determined that Edge, while acting as the victim’s conservator and power of attorney, knowingly and willfully engaged in improper, unlawful, and unauthorized use of the victim’s assets and property. The investigation further established that Edge expended approximately $34,071.98 of the victim’s funds for her own personal benefit without lawful authority or permission to do so.

During the period of the alleged misconduct, the victim, a vulnerable adult as defined under South Carolina law, resided at Veterans Village Nursing Home, a Community Residential Care Facility (CRCF), located in Florence, SC.

South Carolina Offenses and Penalties:

Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult – Felony, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both.

Felony, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both. Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (value $10,000 or more) – Felony, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years or a fine in the discretion of the court.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Pursuant to federal regulations, VAMPF has authority over Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

The South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, dba VAMPF, receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,964,287 for federal fiscal year 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $988,096 for FFY 2026, is funded by South Carolina.