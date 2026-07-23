ONEOHIO RECOVERY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES PREGNANCY-FOCUSED PHASE OF STATEWIDE PUBLIC EDUCATION CAMPAIGN ON CANNABIS RISKS

New pregnancy-focused campaign provides trusted, evidence-based information to help women make informed decisions, marks first phase of statewide initiative.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OneOhio Recovery Foundation today launched the first phase of Ohio’s statewide cannabis public education initiative with a new campaign focused on pregnant women, women who may become pregnant and the people who support them.Announced during a press conference with leaders from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, the Ohio Department of Commerce, the Ohio Department of Health, Truth Initiative and Franklin County Public Health, this effort is the first in a series of cannabis-focused public education initiatives first announced in May The campaign’s message is direct: when it comes to cannabis use during pregnancy, the risk to a baby’s development isn’t worth it.By combining targeted digital advertising, social media, earned media, direct engagement with moms and families, and educational toolkits for community partners, OneOhio and its campaign collaborators seek to provide trusted, evidence-based information about cannabis use during pregnancy and encourage women to talk with a healthcare provider before using cannabis products.“Pregnancy is filled with excitement, but it can also bring uncertainty. Women are often navigating physical symptoms, emotional changes and a constant stream of advice while trying to make the best decisions for themselves and their babies,” said Alisha Nelson, executive director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. “This campaign meets expectant and prospective mothers where they are—with clear, evidence-based information delivered with compassion, not fear or judgment—so they feel supported and empowered to make informed decisions.”This campaign launches as cannabis use and public perceptions continue to shift across Ohio. Statewide polling commissioned by OneOhio and conducted by Public Opinion Strategies found that 67% of Ohioans believe cannabis has become more socially acceptable since legalization, while 41% report currently using cannabis, up from 35% in 2024. Among women who are pregnant or hope to become pregnant, 51% reported using cannabis.“As cannabis becomes more available and more socially accepted, it is critical that expectant mothers and families have access to accurate, science-based information about the risks of cannabis use during pregnancy,” said Sherry Maxfield, director of the Ohio Department of Commerce.Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, emphasized the need for trusted, evidence-based information during pregnancy.“The truth is that there is no known safe amount of cannabis during pregnancy,” said Vanderhoff. “This campaign gives moms and families essential health information and encourages honest, nonjudgmental conversations with healthcare providers that will help Ohioans make healthy choices.”Research with women across Ohio shaped the campaign, reinforcing the need for clear, memorable messaging amid conflicting information about cannabis during pregnancy. OneOhio is partnering with Truth Initiative, a national nonprofit public health organization with decades of experience developing and evaluating evidence-based public education campaigns, to ensure the campaign is grounded in audience research, behavioral science, message testing, and ongoing evaluation.“Truth Initiative has spent more than 25 years developing and evaluating public education campaigns that prevent addiction, empower quitting and help people make healthier decisions,” said Amy Taylor, chief development and engagement officer at Truth Initiative. “From helping drive youth smoking and vaping rates to historic lows and supporting millions of people in their quit journeys, we know how to generate real public health impact. That’s why, every message in this campaign is grounded in research, tested with Ohio audiences, and evaluated to ensure it’s making a measurable difference.”Importantly, the campaign also equips trusted community partners with ready-to-use resources that extend its reach beyond paid advertising.“Statewide education works best when it is carried by trusted local voices,” said Joe Mazzola, Franklin County Health Commissioner. “This campaign starts statewide, but it becomes real locally—in waiting rooms, community programs, and conversations between moms and trusted providers. The toolkit gives local partners resources they can use immediately, helping families access accurate, patient-centered information.”The new ads, educational resources, and website cut through confusion by providing straightforward information about cannabis during pregnancy, including why women should talk with a doctor, midwife, or other trusted health care provider before using cannabis products.Ohioans can learn more at www.oneohiofoundation.com/cannabis-pregnancy MEDIA RESOURCESMedia may download sample campaign creative at the following link: www.oneohiofoundation.com/cannabis-pregnancy-creative

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