Chairman Guthrie Releases POWER Act to Lower Electricity Costs for American Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, released a discussion draft of the Permitting Our Way to an Energy Resurgence (POWER) Act, a package of Energy and Commerce Committee bills, to address America's broken permitting system and lower energy costs for hard-working families.

Slow, burdensome, and unpredictable permitting reviews have produced an unreliable grid and higher electricity costs for hardworking families, while our nation's manufacturers and other industry leaders also contend with longer construction timelines and higher project costs that put the United States at a competitive disadvantage. The POWER Act addresses these issues, cutting through red tape to speed up construction of the pipelines, power generation, electricity transmission, and industrial projects needed to ensure that energy is reliable and affordable for the American people.

Attributable to Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce:

"To win the race to AI dominance, onshore jobs, and deliver reliable and affordable power for families, Americans needs a permitting system that works for their communities," said Chairman Guthrie. "The POWER Act cuts the red tape holding back American innovation, protects hard-working families from higher electricity costs, and keeps the lights on for generations to come. This package is the result of months of hard work by Members across the Committee on Energy and Commerce. For too long, burdensome regulations that fail to meet the moment have held back economic growth. I'm proud to introduce commonsense legislation that will make energy more affordable for every American and unleash industrial expansion to support new jobs and growth."

Attributable to Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy:

"The POWER Act is a critical step toward modernizing our nation's energy permitting process and ensuring we can build the infrastructure needed to power America's future. This comprehensive discussion draft includes 19 bills from the Energy and Environment Subcommittees that provide commonsense solutions to strengthen America's energy infrastructure and reliability," said Chairman Latta. "I am especially proud that it includes my Electric Supply Chain Act, which will help strengthen our electric grid by addressing supply chain challenges that delay critical repairs, as well as the Ratepayer Protection Act, which helps ensure hardworking families are not left footing the bill for energy infrastructure needed to support data centers. Together, these provisions will strengthen our energy security, improve grid reliability, and protect American ratepayers."

Attributable to Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06), Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment:

"For too long, Washington's broken permitting process has delayed the infrastructure America needs to produce more affordable, reliable energy and strengthen our national security. The POWER Act delivers commonsense reforms that cut red tape and help ensure the United States can build the energy and industrial projects our economy depends on," said Chairman Palmer. "As Chairman of the Environment Subcommittee, I'm proud that many of the reforms included in this package advanced through our subcommittee, including my Air Permitting Improvements to Protect National Security Act, which will help prevent unnecessary permitting delays from undermining critical national security projects. I appreciate Chairman Guthrie's leadership and his commitment to advancing this package."

LEGISLATION INCLUDED:

Pipelines and Powerlines - Moving Energy

Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act (Rep. Hudson) - Streamlines permitting for interstate natural gas pipelines at FERC.

High-Capacity Grid Act (Rep. Fedorchak) - Requires modern power lines to carry more electricity on our current grid.

Advanced Transmission Technology to Reduce Rates Act (Rep. Goldman) - Establishes a DOE clearinghouse for transmission technologies that strengthen our grid, address wildfire risk, and cut red tape.

Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act (Rep. Harshbarger) - Directs DOE to study AI technologies to increase efficiencies and get more out of the existing electric grid.

GRID Power Act (Rep. Balderson) - Moves dispatchable, on-demand power plants to the front of the line.

Electric Supply Chain Act (Rep. Latta) - Directs DOE to identify and fix potential supply chain issues preventing timely repair of grid infrastructure components.

Power Generation - Producing Energy

Ratepayer Protection Act (Rep. Evans) - Requires state PUCs to consider a strategy to make data centers pay their own way when it comes to electric grid infrastructure and upgrades, instead of passing costs onto hardworking families.

Reliable Power Act (Rep. Balderson) - Requires FERC review peer agency actions (such as the Clean Power Plan 2.0) to ensure federal actions do not impact reliability.

Load Forecasting Enhancement Act (Rep. Balderson) - Directs FERC and state PUCs to develop best practices for forecasting electric load growth to better predict demand and build what's needed.

State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act (Rep. Evans) - Requires state PUCs to consider planning 10 years ahead for a grid that's reliable and affordable.

State Energy Accountability Act (Rep. Langworthy) - Requires state PUCs to examine the costs of their green energy mandates.

Power Plant Reliability Act (Rep. Griffith) - Empowers FERC to keep reliable power plants running for up to five years when retiring them would threaten the grid.

Powering Industry to Build and Grow

New Source Review Permitting Improvements Act (Rep. Griffith) - Streamlines the New Source Review permitting process for companies to upgrade facilities and install modern pollution controls without delays.

CLEAR Act (Rep. Carter) - Modernizes NAAQS air quality standards so they're achievable in the real world, protecting clean air without blocking growth.

Clean Air and Buildings Infrastructure Improvement Act (Rep. Allen) - Gives builders clear air quality rules up front, providing certainty for NAAQS implementation rules.

FENCES Act (Rep. Pfluger) - Prevents punishment of states and localities for foreign pollution drifting into the U.S.

FIRE Act (Rep. Evans) - Protects states' ability to conduct controlled burns and clear brush to prevent wildfires without suffering Clean Air Act penalties.

RED Tape Act (Rep. Joyce) - Ends double reviews of projects by EPA if already vetted under NEPA.

Air Permitting Improvements to Protect National Security Act (Rep. Palmer) - Provides an alternative process to meet emission offset requirements for new critical mineral processing and advanced manufacturing.

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