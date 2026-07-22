Chairman Bilirakis Delivers Opening Statement at Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Hearing on Legislation to Strengthen Consumer Product and Service Protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, delivered the following opening statement at today's hearing titled Legislative Proposals to Strengthen Consumer Protection in a Changing Marketplace.

Subcommittee Chairman Bilirakis' opening statement as prepared for delivery:

"Good morning, all, and welcome to today's legislative hearing. We are here today to consider a dozen bills aimed at strengthening consumer protections and ensuring the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have the tools they need to address challenges in today's economy.

"For decades, the FTC has served as our nation's primary consumer protection agency. Since its creation in 1914, the FTC has worked to combat unfair and deceptive practices and promote competition without unduly burdening legitimate business activity. From the FTC Act itself to the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the more recent Take it Down Act, the FTC has been a driving force in consumer protection issues by keeping Americans safe in nearly every corner of our economy.

"The Consumer Product Safety Commission, or the CPSC, plays an equally important role by safeguarding the American public from hazardous consumer products through education, strong safety standards, and enforcement. As online marketplaces continue to grow and imported products enter the U.S. in record numbers, it is critical that the CPSC is fully equipped to fight the wave of unsafe Chinese products flooding the American market.

"Today, we will examine twelve bills that would strengthen these agencies' abilities to protect consumers. Several bills, including the PACK Act and the Recycled Materials Attribution Act will improve transparency by addressing misleading recyclability claims, while allowing for new innovations to improve recycling rates and assist job creators. Others, such as the TERMS Act would impose new transparency obligations on online platforms. We will also consider legislation such as the Nitrous Oxide Safety Act and Stop the Fraud Act, which seek to address unsafe products and strengthen enforcement against foreign companies that violate our consumer protection laws.

"Together, these proposals represent Congress's continued effort to keep the FTC and CPSC equipped to protect American consumers. Thank you and I look forward to listening to our witnesses' testimony."