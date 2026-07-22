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2026-2027 School Supply Lists

As we prepare for the upcoming school year, families can now access the official 2026-2027 school supply lists on our website. These lists outline the materials students will need by grade level to ensure a smooth and successful start to the school year.

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2026-2027 School Supply Lists

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