1 Exam Prep Expands Operations With New 7,000-Square-Foot Headquarters in Sunrise, Florida

New 1 Exam Prep facility will support continued growth, expanded order fulfillment, and contractor licensing services nationwide.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUNRISE, Fla. — July 22, 2026 — 1 Exam Prep, one of the nation’s largest contractor licensing and exam preparation companies, announced the opening of its new 7,000-square-foot location at 4503 NW 103rd Avenue, Suites 101 and 103, Sunrise, Florida 33351.The expanded facility will provide additional space for 1 Exam Prep’s growing team, strengthen the company’s order fulfillment capabilities, and support increased demand for contractor licensing services, including Florida contractor license exam prep , application processing, business setup assistance, and nationwide exam preparation programs.“For more than 15 years, our mission has been to help contractors get licensed quickly, avoid costly mistakes, and build successful businesses,” said Andrew Gertz, Operations Manager at 1 Exam Prep. “We are extremely excited to move into this new location. The additional space will allow our team to fulfill orders more efficiently, better serve our clients, and accommodate our continued growth as one of the nation’s largest contractor licensing preparation companies.”For more than 15 years, 1 Exam Prep has helped over 100,000 clients prepare for more than 2,000 contractor and trade licenses across all 50 states. The company recognizes that every contractor’s journey is different and offers multiple package options for each license based on the client’s budget, timeline, and desired level of support.Available services include highlighted and tabbed exam books, online courses with simulated practice exams, live and recorded classes, application processing, business setup services, and affordable book rentals. The company provides programs for a wide range of trades and license classifications, including Florida general contractor exam prep , electrical, roofing, plumbing, HVAC, building, residential, and specialty contractor licenses.Every client is paired with a career counselor who provides one-on-one guidance and helps customize the client’s licensing journey. Clients also receive access to 1 Exam Prep’s proprietary licensing platform, updated course content, experienced instructors across all major trades, and more than 1,000 live and recorded classes each year.The company has published more than 1,000 construction study guides and exam preparation books. Its educational YouTube library includes more than 1,200 videos that have been viewed over 1.8 million times, and the company has earned more than 1,500 five-star customer reviews.In addition to its nationwide programs, the new Sunrise facility will allow 1 Exam Prep to continue expanding its Florida contractor exam prep resources while providing improved support for contractors throughout South Florida and across the state.Support does not stop after a client passes the exam. Through its affiliated company, 1 Insurance Solutions, contractors can receive assistance obtaining insurance coverage and required bonds. 1 Exam Prep also offers free weekly business seminars designed to help newly licensed contractors understand business operations, reduce risk, avoid common startup mistakes, and grow sustainable companies.The new Sunrise location reflects the company’s continued investment in its employees, customers, educational resources, and nationwide contractor support services.About 1 Exam Prep1 Exam Prep is a nationwide contractor licensing and exam preparation company that has served more than 100,000 clients for over 15 years. The company provides exam preparation courses, highlighted and tabbed books, live instruction, simulated practice exams, application processing, business setup assistance, book rentals, and career counseling for more than 2,000 licenses across all 50 states.1 Exam Prep’s goal is simple: help contractors get their licenses, avoid spending more than they need, and confidently take the next step toward building a successful business.New Location:1 Exam Prep4503 NW 103rd AvenueSuites 101 and 103Sunrise, FL 33351Website: www.1examprep.com Media Contact1 Exam Prep4503 NW 103rd Avenue, Suites 101 and 103Sunrise, FL 33351

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