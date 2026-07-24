Brighton Collectibles Launches 27th Annual Handbag Trade-In: Donate a Bag, Get Up to $50 Off, Help a Woman in Need

Brighton Collectibles kicks off its 27th annual Handbag Trade-In from July 24 to August 9, inviting women across the U.S. to donate a gently used handbag and receive $25 to $50 off a new Brighton bag.

Brighton has always believed in giving back. For 27 years, that's meant helping women in need, one handbag at a time.

The simple gift of a handbag can lift a woman's spirits and help give her confidence when she is interviewing for a much-needed job.” — Jerry Kohl

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighton , a company known for its culture of giving, is hosting its 27th annual Handbag Trade-In , with a goal of collecting 15,000 gently used handbags in ten days to donate to women who are struggling.Participants can bring gently used handbags to a participating Brighton Collectibles store between July 24 and August 9 to receive up to $50 off a new Brighton bag. Any manufacturer's handbags qualify for the savings, and donations can also be made without a purchase. A list of participating stores is available at www.brighton.com Many women own handbags they no longer carry, and those bags can bring joy to someone less fortunate. Brighton's owner and founder, Jerry Kohl, said, "The simple gift of a handbag can lift a woman's spirits and help give her confidence when she is interviewing for a much-needed job." That confidence can make a life-changing difference.The Handbag Trade-In is one of several charitable initiatives Brighton runs each year. As part of #BrightonGivesBack, the company has donated over $10 million to organizations including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Soles4Souls, Little Kids Rock, Dress for Success, and other local charities that help women re-enter the workforce.For 50 years, Brighton has focused on custom design and craftsmanship, creating accessories from the finest leathers. The company has long supported the communities surrounding its 100 stores, crediting its customers for participating in these efforts and helping the company continue to make a positive difference across the U.S.About BrightonKnown for quality and a wide-ranging assortment of finely crafted accessories, Brighton produces handbags, jewelry, belts, footwear, small leather essentials, eyewear, luggage, fragrances, and gifts. The full product line is available at www.brighton.com

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