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HDOT Reminds Public Not to Post Campaign Signs Along State Highways

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

KA ʻOIHANA ALAKAU

 

ED SNIFFEN

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

HDOT REMINDS PUBLIC NOT TO POST CAMPAIGN SIGNS ALONG STATE HIGHWAYS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 21, 2026
26-0317

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds everyone that installation of signs visible from state highways that do not fall under the exempted categories defined in Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part V is unlawful. This includes, but is not limited to, posting of political campaign signs on overpasses, fencing, signposts and poles, as well as anywhere visible from the state highways.

Illegally placed signs will be removed. Sign owners may contact the Highway Maintenance Hotlines to check if their signs are available for pick up; however, HDOT generally disposes of unclaimed signs after 15 calendar days.

It is also illegal to sign wave within the state highway right of way in areas pedestrians are restricted from accessing. Sign waving is allowed within the right of way in locations where pedestrians are normally allowed, but the prohibition on fixed signs remains in effect, even alongside persons engaged in permissible sign waving.

Campaign supporters are encouraged to be mindful of safety as they sign wave near busy roadways. Use caution when exiting and reentering traffic and do not park in areas where it is prohibited.

To report an illegally placed sign please contact the following Highways Maintenance Hotlines and follow the voice prompts:

  • O‘ahu: 808-831-6714 or email [email protected]
  • Hawai‘i Island: 808-933-8866
  • Maui: 808-873-3535
  • Kauaʻi: 808-241-3000

Applicable statutes and rules include Chapter 246 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes and Title 19, Chapter 103 of the Hawai’i Administrative Rules

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HDOT Reminds Public Not to Post Campaign Signs Along State Highways

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