Daryl Luna Named Managing Partner at JLK Rosenberger

Daryl Luna, CPA, Managing Partner, JLK Rosenberger LLP

Daryl Luna, CPA, succeeds Mike French as Managing Partner, bringing 34+ years of assurance experience to construction, manufacturing, and nonprofit clients.

Daryl brings strong judgment, deep knowledge of our firm, a commitment to our people and clients, and the leadership qualities needed to continue building on our success.” — Mike French, Outgoing Managing Partner

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partners of JLK Rosenberger are pleased to announce that Daryl Luna, CPA, has been named Managing Partner of the firm, succeeding Mike French, who has led JLK Rosenberger for 16 years.

Daryl brings more than 34 years of accounting and auditing experience to the role. He has built a career centered on specialized assurance services to the construction, not-for-profit, and manufacturing industries. Clients and colleagues describe him as more than an auditor; he is known as a coach who is accessible, timely, and skilled at translating the story behind the numbers into strategic direction for the businesses he serves.

Mike French commented on the transition, “Daryl brings strong judgment, deep knowledge of our firm, a commitment to our people and clients, and the leadership qualities needed to continue building on our success. I have great confidence in Daryl’s ability to lead the firm forward.”

Daryl Luna added, "I'm humbled and honored to lead JLK Rosenberger into this next chapter. We have strong leadership, great clients, and a culture built around top-notch service. I'm excited about where technology and our service offerings are headed. And for our team, I'm looking forward to providing challenging work, new opportunities, and continued growth."



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