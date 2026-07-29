CRIMMINS Announces Rebrand as Crimmins Private Estate Placement
CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement Launches Refreshed Brand Identity and Website.
The refreshed brand identity reflects CRIMMINS’ continued evolution while honoring the firm’s long-standing reputation for discretion, precision, and highly personalized placement. The new logo introduces a more refined visual presence, while the tagline, “Care defines our search. Discipline defines our process.”, captures the firm’s belief that exceptional private service begins with the right people.
"Our work has always been rooted in relationships, trust, and a deep understanding of what makes a household run well,” said David Crimmins, Founder of CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement. “This brand refresh gives us a clearer way to communicate who we are today, while staying true to the values that have guided the firm from the beginning.”
As part of the update, CRIMMINS has also launched an updated website designed to provide a more streamlined experience for both clients and candidates. The site offers a clearer look at the firm’s placement process, areas of expertise, and perspective on the private service industry.
The new logo, tagline, website and social icons are now live at https://crimminsgroup.com.
About CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement
CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement specializes in recruiting and placing highly qualified private household and estate staff for private families, estates, and family offices. Known for its discreet, relationship-driven approach, the firm identifies candidates for roles including estate managers, household managers, executive housekeepers, private chefs, nannies, personal assistants, chauffeurs, and other domestic and lifestyle support positions.
John Rolleri
Marketing MS
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