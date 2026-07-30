Neural AI, Inc. Opens Accredited-Investor Raise on Deal Box, the Internet Capital Formation Platform

An autonomic intelligence company brings its private round to verified accredited investors through Deal Box, the zero-fee Internet Capital Formation platform.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neural AI, Inc., an autonomic intelligence company building neuromorphic hardware and applications that learn, recognize, and decide in real time at a fraction of the power, from the data center core to the edge, today announced that it has opened a private capital raise to verified accredited investors on Deal Box, the online platform for Internet Capital Formation.Most machines in the physical economy can sense but cannot decide on their own. They stream raw data to a distant server to be interpreted, which adds latency, cost, and power draw at the exact moment a decision is needed. Neural AI closes that gap by moving intelligence into the hardware itself, so that, in the Company's words, machines learn, recognize, and decide in real time where data is captured, and systems across data centers, industrial settings, and energy infrastructure can act in the moment rather than waiting on a distant server. The Company has pilot activity underway with enterprise customers in the United States and Europe. More about the Company and its products is available at neuralai.ai The offering is being made under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, which permits an issuer to publicly communicate a private offering provided that every purchaser is a verified accredited investor. Accredited investors can review the company overview and begin accreditation verification on the Neural AI page at platform.dealbox.io . Company information is available at neuralai.ai; the offering itself is accessible through the Company's Deal Box portal."Internet Capital Formation means a founder gets one place to tell their story to verified investors, and they keep their whole raise. Deal Box does not take a cut of the round, ever. We are the platform and the rails, not a broker. When a founder is ready to raise from accredited investors on their own terms, this is exactly what we built the model to do," said Thomas Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deal Box."We founded Neural AI to build the compute layer AI has been missing: fast, efficient, always-on intelligence from the data center to the edge, and this raise lets us move from breakthrough architecture into production deployments, expanding the servers, sensors, firmware, and operational team needed to bring Autonomic Intelligence into real-world infrastructure," said Charles Schoenhoeft, Founder and CEO of Neural AI.About Deal BoxDeal Box, Inc. is an online matchmaking platform of the type contemplated by Section 201(c) of the JOBS Act and Section 4(b) of the Securities Act, supporting Rule 506(c) offerings to verified accredited investors. Deal Box is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent. It charges no transaction fees to issuers or investors and earns only from technology and advisory services. Learn more at dealbox.io.About Neural AI, Inc.Neural AI, Inc. is an autonomic intelligence company building neuromorphic hardware and applications that learn, recognize, and decide in real time at a fraction of the power, from the data center core to the edge. At the core, the Company is developing Silara, its Big Compute division of neuromorphic servers and cognitive storage, built around the Silara Unified Model. At the edge, the NeuralNose™ adds smell and chemical sensing, and the NeuralVibe™ adds vibration and acoustic sensing, with in-sensor learning at the point where data is captured. The Company is headquartered in Redwood City, California. More information is available at neuralai.ai.Important Information and DisclaimersThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer or sale is made only through the Company's offering documents and only to verified accredited investors.The securities are being offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. All purchasers must be verified accredited investors as defined in Rule 501(a). No money or other consideration is being solicited by this release, and none will be accepted; no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of any purchase price can be received until the offering materials have been delivered and accreditation has been verified.Deal Box, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent, and does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Deal Box does not negotiate offering terms, does not hold investor funds or securities, and does not recommend any investment. All offering content is the responsibility of the issuer.This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. No projection or guarantee of investment performance or return is made or implied. An investment in a private company involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.Media ContactFor Deal Box, Inc.: press@dealbox.ioFor Neural AI, Inc.: Adam Glickman, CMO, Adam@NeuralAI.ai, +1-323-273-9797

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