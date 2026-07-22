Chairman Cassidy Advances Legislation Improving Families’ Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care

WASHINGTON – Today the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to favorably report multiple bills making health care more affordable and accessible to American families.

“I come to this issue not only as a senator, but as a doctor who practiced medicine in a hospital for the uninsured and underinsured for over 25 years,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We're seeing the inability to afford health care is impacting the ability of small businesses to provide health insurance for their employees.”

“Today's markup shows the success we can have when we work together on shared priorities,” continued Dr. Cassidy. “I appreciate my colleague's efforts on these bills advancing a pro patient, pro-family and pro-worker agenda.”

The National Plan for Epilepsy Act, Expedited Access to Biosimilars Act, and Making America’s Food Safer Act passed unanimously 22-0 as amended in an en bloc vote. The Patients Deserve Price Tags Act, CLEAR LABELS Act, EMPOWER for Health Act, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025, and Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act passed 21-1 as amended in an en bloc vote. The SAFE Drugs Act of 2026 passed as amended 17-5, the INSULIN Act of 2026 passed as amended 17-5, and the Childhood Diabetes Reduction Act passed as amended 12-10.

The bills approved include:

Patients Deserve Price Tags Act

Making America’s Food Safer Act

Childhood Diabetes Reduction Act

Expedited Access to Biosimilars Act

National Plan for Epilepsy Act

Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025

Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act

Click here to watch Cassidy’s opening remarks.

Click here to watch the full executive session.

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