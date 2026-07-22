NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Expanding Opportunities for Americans to Succeed
WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, July 29, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on bills to increase Americans’ educational opportunities and give them more tools to secure a strong retirement.
The bills under consideration include:
- Special Education Administration Protection Act
- To prohibit the transfer of certain offices and functions of the Department of Education to other Federal agencies, and for other purposes.
- College Transparency Act
- 21st Century Dyslexia Act
- RISE Act
- State-Based Loan Awareness Act
- READ Act
- Emergency Savings Enhancement Act
- Railroad Retirement Board Stability Act
- Health Information Privacy Reform Act
Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT
Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Click here to watch live.
If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.
###
For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.