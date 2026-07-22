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NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Expanding Opportunities for Americans to Succeed

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, July 29, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on bills to increase Americans’ educational opportunities and give them more tools to secure a strong retirement.

The bills under consideration include:

  • Special Education Administration Protection Act
  • To prohibit the transfer of certain offices and functions of the Department of Education to other Federal agencies, and for other purposes.
  • College Transparency Act
  • 21st Century Dyslexia Act
  • RISE Act
  • State-Based Loan Awareness Act
  • READ Act
  • Emergency Savings Enhancement Act
  • Railroad Retirement Board Stability Act
  • Health Information Privacy Reform Act

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.

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NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Expanding Opportunities for Americans to Succeed

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