For Immediate Release:

July 22, 2026

Commissioners recognize superintendents

for receiving national certification

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized two local school superintendents who have attained national certification from AASA, the School Superintendents Association.

During a meeting on July 16, the Board presented certificates of recognition to Mark Guterl, the superintendent of schools in the Upper Freehold Regional School District, and to Eric Platt, the superintendent of schools in the Little Silver Boro School District.

“The mission of the AASA is to advocate for access for all students to the highest quality public education, and to develop and support school system leaders,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Board is excited to recognize the efforts of two Monmouth County educators who lead and advocate for their students every day. Congratulations to superintendents Guterl and Platt.”

“Dedicated educators are the cornerstone of our public education system,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Superintendent of Schools. “Congratulations to Mark and Eric on this outstanding achievement. Their dedication to strengthening their leadership skills and expanding their professional network reflects a commitment not only to their own professional growth, but also to the success of the students, staff, and communities they serve.”

Guterl has led the Upper Freehold Regional School District since 2018. Previously, he served the district as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Middle School Principal, and Middle School Assistant Principal, having begun his career in the district in 2004.

Platt has served the Little Silver community since August 2014. Initially appointed as Middle School Principal, he transitioned to Superintendent of Schools in October 2021.

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