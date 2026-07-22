Click Bond Expands Viba Aerospace & Defense Representation into France

Click Bond's VP, Sales & Marketing Rob Trembicki and Director of Sales, International Ian Newberry; Viba's Maarten Peters, Commercial Manager, and Managing Director Bahram Mansourifard

The expanded agreement adds France to Viba’s existing representation across The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Expanding [Viba's] representation into France is a natural next step, and we’re excited to continue growing together while delivering even greater support to our customers.” — Ian Newberry, Director of Sales, International with Click Bond

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Click Bond, Inc. has formally expanded its technical sales representation agreement with Viba Aerospace & Defense to include France. Viba has supported Click Bond customers for 19 years across the Benelux region, which includes The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. As the partnership enters its 20th year, the addition of France to Viba’s portfolio provides additional support of growing opportunities in several markets, including military and defense vehicles and industrial, space, and naval/marine applications.The expanded agreement is expected to enhance product reach but also to improve service and support efforts. Customers in France will benefit from faster responses to customer and engineering needs, more localized technical support, earlier engagement during the design process, greater application guidance, better coordination between local representatives and Click Bond resources, improved assistance in identifying the right fastening solution for each program, and help adapting solutions to meet technical, production, and competitive requirements.“For many years, Viba Aerospace & Defense has been an outstanding technical representative for Click Bond, consistently delivering the expertise, responsiveness, and customer focus that our partners have come to expect,” said Ian Newberry, Director of Sales, International with Click Bond. “As customer needs continue to evolve across Europe, Viba has remained agile, embracing new opportunities and helping engineers identify the right solutions for increasingly complex applications. Expanding their representation into France is a natural next step, and we’re excited to continue growing together while delivering even greater support to our customers.”“Our relationship with Click Bond has always been built on technical collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to helping customers succeed. We are honored to expand our role into France and look forward to working alongside Click Bond to support engineers and manufacturers across aerospace, defense, industrial, marine, and space applications. This expansion represents an exciting opportunity to bring even greater value to customers throughout the region,” said Viba Managing Director Bahram Mansourifard.Victor Lallemand, Regional Sales Manager, France for Click Bond, commented, “France represents an exciting and growing market for Click Bond, and I’m pleased to work alongside the Viba team as we expand our support for customers throughout the region. The team’s technical expertise, local relationships, and commitment to engineering excellence make them a strong partner. Together, we will help customers identify the right fastening solutions earlier in the design process and support their programs from concept through production.”###About Click BondClick Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit www.clickbond.com

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