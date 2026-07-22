COURT WANTS MORE ARGUMENTS BEFORE RULING TO KEEP OR TOSS TMH-FSU CASE

July 21, 2026Updated July 22, 2026, 8:15 a.m. ET

A Leon County judge declined to immediately rule on a motion to dismiss the Tallahassee NAACP's lawsuit challenging the transfer of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's hospital to Florida State University, instead ordering supplemental briefs on three key legal questions that could determine whether the case survives.

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