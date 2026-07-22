FEDERAL JUDGE DIED BEFORE IMPEACHMENT EFFORT; LOCAL CASES IN LIMBO

July 20, 2026Updated July 21, 2026, 12:42 p.m. ET

A longtime federal judge in Southwest Florida, John Steele, died on July 14.

The day after his death, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube introduced articles of impeachment against the judge.

Steube accused Steele of "high crimes and misdemeanors" for ordering the release of a man convicted of aircraft piracy.

Appointed by former President Bill Clinton, Steele presided over several high-profile cases, including a recent one involving Naples Pride.

A longtime federal judge in Southwest Florida died just as a local congressman introduced articles of impeachment against him, officials say.

Megan Mann, clerk of court for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, confirmed on July 20 that District Judge John Steele died July 14. He was 77.

The circumstances around Steele's death remained unknown by publication.

Among the cases Steele was presiding over is the lawsuit Naples Pride filed against the city of Naples after its drag show performances were moved indoors. He had also decided a key case concerning a Cuban national who hijacked a plane.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube on July 15 introduced articles of impeachment against District Judge John Steele.

Who appointed District Judge John Steele?

Former President Bill Clinton nominated Steele to the post on June 6, 2000, and the Senate confirmed him July 21 of that year. Steele's senior status began June 3, 2015.

When a federal judge dies, the seat becomes vacant and is filled after the sitting president nominates a judge to the post and the U.S. Senate confirms the prospective judge.

President Donald Trump will be tasked with nominating Steele's successor.

John Steele presided over pivotal cases

Steele has presided over several high-profile cases over the years, including when The News-Press in 2005 sued the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for records related to Hurricane Charley, which in 2004 left a path of destruction and claimed 10 lives in the U.S.

In that case, Steele ruled the government had to release the records.

Most recently, Steele has presided over the legal battle between Naples Pride and the city of Naples after city officials forced the event's drag show performances indoors. Steele ruled the drag performances were protected speech and granted a preliminary injunction, authorizing the drag performances outdoors in 2025, but on the eve of the event, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals forced the drag performances indoors.

"Judge John E. Steele was the kind of brilliant legal mind who truly made America great — one who devoted decades to public service and understood that the rule of law depends on judges who faithfully apply the Constitution, regardless of politics or public opinion," Callhan Soldavini, attorney and Naples Pride board member, wrote in a statement. "Naples Pride will forever be grateful for his courage, and our democracy is stronger because of his life and poorer because of his loss. His integrity, independence, and unwavering commitment to justice set the standard for what our judiciary branch should be."

Court records did not indicate a new judge was appointed to preside over the Naples Pride case by July 20.

Elected officials also expressed their condolences.

"We are saddened to learn of Judge Steele’s passing," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote in a statement July 20. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He served his community with honor and served justice with wisdom. While the courtroom will feel different without him, his influence will still be there."

Congressman moved to impeach federal judge

Steube had accused Steele of "high crimes and misdemeanors." Steube, who has been in office since 2019, represents Florida's 17th Congressional District, which includes Sarasota and Charlotte counties, as well as parts of Lee County.

According to the articles of impeachment, on July 8, Steele ordered the release of Miakel Guerra Morales from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

Steube argued Guerra Morales is a Cuban national who participated in the hijacking of a commuter aircraft in Cuba in 2003 and forced the pilot to land in Key West.

Guerra Morales was sentenced to 22 years in prison for aircraft piracy and conspiracy to interfere with a flight crew.

Federal immigration officials detained Guerra Morales in December 2025 after he completed his prison sentence and intended to deport Guerra Morales to Mexico, according to Steube.

Steele's next court case is a July 30 final pretrial conference in a case against a subsidiary of American International Group.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@usatodayco.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Bluesky @tomasfrodriguez.