Nivens Spine Medicine Expands to Hardeeville SC with New Regenerative Care Options

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Nivens Spine, Bluffton SC Charles Nivens, MD, Founder of Nivens Spine

The Bluffton, South Carolina practice opens a new satellite office and adds regenerative care options for patients across the Lowcountry.

RPA serves as an ideal bridge, allowing patients to receive a shelf-stable option through direct injection or IV without an invasive harvesting procedure.” — Charles Nivens, MD, Founder of Nivens Spine Medicine.

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nivens Spine Medicine, a Bluffton, South Carolina practice specializing in spine health, has opened a new satellite office in Hardeeville and introduced new regenerative care options for patients, alongside the recent addition of a physician assistant to its clinical team. The growth builds on more than two decades of practice focused on keeping patients out of the operating room when possible.

Dr. Charles Nivens founded the practice in Bluffton in 2000 after completing medical school at the Medical College of Georgia and a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he served as chief resident. He went on to complete a six-month fellowship in conservative spine medicine at the Carolina Spine Institute, training that shaped his approach to caring for spine and musculoskeletal pain without surgery whenever possible.

The practice's new Hardeeville office extends that approach further into the Lowcountry, giving patients along the Highway 95 corridor closer access to the same non-surgical spine and pain care offered at the original Bluffton location. The practice has also brought on a physician assistant to help support the additional patient volume.

Dr. Nivens says he has always taken a cautious, wait-and-see approach to new modalities, preferring to see how they perform in real-world use before adopting them. That caution kept him from incorporating stem cells into his practice for years, given concerns about tumorigenic risk and rejection.

Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) by Genesis Regenerative, in contrast, is non-cellular, meaning no DNA or cell material passes from product to patient. “I was extremely impressed with its potential for signaling,” Dr. Nivens says, describing how the product is intended to help the body regenerate tissue that has lost its own repair signals, often alongside other modalities such as stem cell procedures.

The product has a longer shelf life than cellular options and does not require frozen storage; it is reconstituted for each patient at the time of their visit. “RPA serves as an ideal bridge,” Dr. Nivens says, "allowing patients to receive a shelf-stable option through direct injection or IV without an invasive harvesting procedure."

Dr. Nivens sees a particular application for RPA alongside the practice's minimally invasive procedure for spinal stenosis, which involves removing overgrown ligament through a small incision to relieve pressure on the spinal canal. Because that procedure disrupts surrounding tissue, he says RPA may help address the inflammatory response that follows, complementing a technique that already keeps many patients out of traditional open spine surgery.

The practice's broader capabilities include fluoroscopy-guided injections, EMG and nerve conduction studies, and joint injections for the shoulders, elbows, knees, and hips. For knee pain, Dr. Nivens also offers joint viscosupplementation, which replaces the natural lubricating fluid that joints lose with age.

For chronic pain that has not responded to other approaches, he offers peripheral nerve stimulation using an implantable device called the Freedom Peripheral Nerve Stimulation System. This system does not require a battery to be implanted with it; the battery and the antenna is worn externally when the patient feels they need to use it. He also performs the Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD) procedure, an outpatient option for spinal stenosis that does not require general anesthesia, implants, or stitches.

For more information about the new Hardeeville office or to schedule a consultation, visit Nivens Spine Medicine online.

About Dr. Charles Nivens

Dr. Charles Nivens, is the founder of Nivens Spine Medicine in Bluffton, South Carolina. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Medical University of South Carolina, followed by a fellowship in conservative spine medicine at the Carolina Spine Institute. He has practiced non-surgical spine and pain medicine in the Bluffton area since 2000.

https://www.nivensspine.com

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a developer of non-DNA products, dedicated to marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of support through rigorous product purity, verified third-party laboratory testing, and a comprehensive support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

1 Quotations provided by Charles Nivens, MD, Founder of Nivens Spine Medicine.

Dr Charles J Nivens - Bluffton, SC - Meet Your Genesis Regenerative Clinician

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.