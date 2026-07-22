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Intersection of US-20 and 7th East north of Sugar City to permanently close

ITD and Madison County will begin removing this at-grade crossing on Monday, July 27.

SUGAR CITY – The Idaho Transportation Department and Madison County will permanently close the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 7th East on Monday, July 27. This at-grade crossing is located between US-20 Exit 338 at Sugar City/ Salem and Exit 339 for Driggs/ Jackson.

Discussions among the two agencies to close the intersection have been ongoing. Historic and recent crashes have prompted the decision to be finalized, and closure work accelerated. Local detours can be found by using US-20 Driggs/ Jackson Exit 339 or Sugar City/ Salem Exit 338. 

Motorists can expect to see ITD and Madison County crews working to place barricades and advanced warning signs on US-20 and 7th East. They will cut away and remove asphalt from the US-20 center median through the week of July 27. Barriers will remain while work to create turnarounds on both sides of 7th East continues through the fall. US-20 traffic will not be affected as this work occurs.

“Safety is always our most important priority, and we feel a responsibility to work to prevent tragedy on the road,” ITD Operations Engineer Jeremie Pettingill said. “We’ll also always make sure access is available for people to get where they need to be.”

Plans for the eventual closure of other at-grade intersections between Sugar City and Ashton are underway as well. Existing crossings on US-20 between Rexburg and Ashton will be replaced by interchanges that include on- and off-ramps that are safer for drivers. These will be built only when construction funding is secured through the future.

Information regarding this work zone and other traffic effects across Idaho can always be found on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.

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Intersection of US-20 and 7th East north of Sugar City to permanently close

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