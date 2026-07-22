Local Option Sales Tax will be back on ballot for 2026

During its July 21 meeting, Georgetown County Council gave first reading of an ordinance that would place a proposed Local Option Sales Tax on the ballot this November.

A Local Option Sales Tax is designed to reduce the property tax burden on local residents while allowing visitors and other consumers to help support the services they use while in the community. County officials estimate the tax would generate approximately $10 million annually. Under state law, 71% of the revenue would be dedicated directly to property tax rollbacks for primary and secondary residences, vehicles, boats, and other taxable property. The remaining 29% could be used to support government operations, services and community projects at both the county and municipal levels.

If approved by voters in November, the measure would add 1 cent to each dollar spent on items subject to sales tax. Unprepared food items, qualifying prescription medications, and other items already exempt from South Carolina’s 6% sales tax would remain exempt from the additional 1% tax.

“This is an opportunity to make living in Georgetown County more affordable and provide meaningful relief to property owners,” said County Administrator Angela Christian. “It also allows visitors and tourists to share in the cost of the public services and infrastructure they use while enjoying our community.”

Thirty-two of South Carolina’s 46 counties currently have a Local Option Sales Tax in place.

Georgetown County Council has scheduled special-called meetings for Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 to consider second and third readings of the ordinance. Both meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. in County Council Chambers.

Additional information about LOST is available at gtcountysc.gov/LOST.

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