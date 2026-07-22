TalentoHC Launches Talento Consulting to Connect Human Capital Strategy with Business Performance

TalentoHC launches Talento Consulting to help organizations connect human capital strategy, people systems, and business performance.

By connecting consulting, search, and talent acquisition within one platform, we can help organizations move from identifying a challenge to building and executing the solution.” — Juan Gaitan, CEO, TalentoHC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TalentoHC today announced the launch of Talento Consulting , a human capital advisory practice designed to help organizations build the people infrastructure, talent strategies, and human capital systems needed to support growth, transformation, and long-term business performance.The launch expands TalentoHC’s capabilities beyond executive and professional search, providing organizations with strategic and practical support across the broader human capital ecosystem. Talento Consulting will help business and HR leaders evaluate their current people systems, design strategies aligned with organizational priorities, and operationalize the structures, tools, and processes needed to advance business strategy.“Organizations are navigating growth, technology adoption, workforce change, and transformation at the same time,” said Juan Gaitan, Chief Executive Officer of TalentoHC. “Talento Consulting allows us to support customers beyond an individual hiring need by helping them build the structures, systems, and people strategies required for sustained performance. It is a natural extension of our human capital-centric approach and our commitment to helping organizations build their best teams.”Talento Consulting provides advisory support across six core areas:Strategy & TransformationHelping organizations align people strategy with business priorities through workforce planning, HR technology evaluation, change management, HR operating model design, and transformation planning.Mergers & AcquisitionsSupporting the people side of transactions through human capital due diligence, integration planning, culture assessment, organizational evaluation, retention risk analysis, readiness planning, and employee communication strategy.Organization DesignDesigning organizational structures, roles, governance systems, job architecture, and operating models that improve clarity, accountability, and execution.Employee Life CycleStrengthening people systems across talent management, recruitment, onboarding, development, retention, succession planning, workforce transition, and total rewards.People AnalyticsHelping organizations turn workforce data into business insight through people analytics strategies, HR dashboards, reporting infrastructure, AI-assisted insights, and executive-ready metrics.AI for HR & Workforce StrategyHelping organizations evaluate AI readiness, establish governance and responsible use practices, prioritize practical HR use cases, and apply AI across talent acquisition, people analytics, workforce planning, HR operations, and employee lifecycle processes.Talento Consulting engagements follow an Assess, Design, and Operationalize framework. The team begins by evaluating the organization’s current state, including its business priorities, talent challenges, workforce data, organizational structure, HR systems, and internal capabilities. Advisors then develop practical strategies, roadmaps, tools, and frameworks before supporting implementation, communication, reporting, manager enablement, and ongoing advisory needs.Talento Consulting brings together advisors with experience across executive human capital leadership, governance, organizational transformation, technology, talent acquisition, M&A, and global workforce strategy.The advisory team includes:Mary Cheddie, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Managing Director and Human Capital Advisor, who brings more than 35 years of executive-level experience across business and HR strategy, M&A, organizational transformation, AI, people analytics, leadership development, governance, and global workforce strategy.“Organizations are being asked to make faster decisions about workforce strategy, technology, AI, and transformation, often without a fully connected human capital roadmap,” said Cheddie. “But at the center of every system, process, technology decision, and transformation effort, it is always and only about the people. Talento Consulting gives leaders access to experienced guidance that connects these priorities, strengthens decision-making, and helps turn human capital strategy into practical business action.”Laurie Villa, Managing Director and Human Capital Advisor, who brings more than four decades of C-suite HR, board governance, and enterprise transformation experience across industries including aviation, consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and technology.“The most effective human capital strategies are grounded in the realities of how an organization operates, grows, and manages change,” said Villa. “Our goal is to help leadership teams create the structures, capabilities, and people systems they need to navigate transformation, strengthen performance, and move forward with confidence.”Steven J. Smith, SHRM-CP, PHR, Practice Director, Human Capital Consulting, who brings more than two decades of experience across HR, recruiting, talent attraction, HR technology, people analytics, employer branding, retention, workforce planning, and employee lifecycle strategy.“Many organizations have reached a point where informal processes and disconnected systems can no longer support the complexity of the business,” said Smith. “Our role is to help leaders identify what needs to change, design a practical path forward, and build solutions their teams can sustain. The goal is to remove unnecessary complexity and create greater clarity, stronger decision-making, and people systems that support where the organization is going next.”As part of the broader TalentoHC platform, Talento Consulting can connect advisory work directly to executive search, professional search, recruitment process outsourcing, staff augmentation, and broader talent acquisition solutions.This integrated model gives organizations the ability to move from strategy to execution through a connected partner. Workforce planning can inform hiring priorities. Organization design can clarify leadership needs. People analytics can identify retention or capability gaps. M&A planning can connect to executive assessment, integration support, and critical hiring requirements.“Human capital decisions cannot operate separately from business strategy,” Gaitan added. “By connecting consulting, search, and talent acquisition within one platform, we can help organizations move from identifying a challenge to building and executing the solution.”To learn more about Talento Consulting, visit talentohc.com/human-capital-consulting-services-talentohc/.ABOUT TALENTOHCTalentoHC is a global executive search, professional search, and human capital consulting platform helping organizations build high-performing teams that drive growth and transformation. The firm partners with companies across industries including technology, aviation, hospitality, media, and professional services to identify, place, and advise exceptional leadership and professional talent who shape organizational strategy and enterprise performance.Through a human capital-centric approach, TalentoHC supports organizations navigating leadership change, strengthening talent strategy, and building teams capable of delivering long-term value.Learn more at talentohc.com.

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