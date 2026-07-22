California delivers major blow to organized retail theft, recovering $76.2 million in stolen goods since 2019

California’s public safety strategy is delivering results

California’s efforts to crack down on organized retail theft are part of a broader public safety strategy that is driving crime down across the state. According to the Department of Justice’s data between 2024 and 2025:

Homicide rate decreased 18.6% , with reported homicides falling from 1,666 to 1,374.

decreased , with reported homicides falling from 1,666 to 1,374. Robbery rate decreased 19.9% .

decreased . Property crime rate decreased 14.3% .

decreased . Motor vehicle theft rate decreased 25.8%, the largest percentage decline among major crime categories.

decreased 25.8%, the largest percentage decline among major crime categories. Violent crime rate decreased 10.2%.

California continues to make meaningful progress in improving public safety, with every major statewide crime rate declining in 2025. The report also finds California recorded its lowest homicide rate since statewide data collection began in 1966, reflecting years of coordinated investments to make communities safer.

And, since Governor Gavin Newsom took office, crime rates have declined across every major category: the homicide rate is down 20%, robbery rate is down 31%, property crime rate is down 24%, motor vehicle theft rate is down 19%, and violent crime rate is down 3%.

The Task Force works closely with local police departments, sheriffs’ offices, district attorneys, retailers, and regional law enforcement partners to identify and dismantle organized theft networks operating across jurisdictions.

Historic state investment to support local communities

The Administration has also invested heavily in public safety partnerships statewide, including more than $2.1 billion to support organized retail theft enforcement, prosecution efforts, local crime suppression initiatives, and collaborative law enforcement operations. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

California has paired record investments in local law enforcement with stronger tools to combat organized retail theft. The state has invested more than $267 million across 55 communities to help local agencies investigate organized theft networks, deploy new technology, hire officers, and prosecute offenders.

In 2024, Governor Newsom signed the most significant bipartisan legislation in modern California history to strengthen enforcement against retail theft, property crime, smash-and-grab robberies, and auto burglaries—providing law enforcement and prosecutors with new tools to hold offenders accountable.