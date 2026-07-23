Writer and Recovery Advocate Eric Protas Launches New Online Platforms Focused on Faith and Personal Growth

Writer and recovery advocate Eric Protas

Eric Protas expands his digital presence with new writing platforms focused on faith, recovery, and personal growth.

Maybe my purpose isn’t only to write the story. Maybe my purpose is simply to be the story.” — Eric Protas

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer and Recovery Advocate Eric Protas Launches New Online Platforms Focused on Faith, Personal Transformation, and Community SupportCalifornia writer and recovery advocate Eric Protas has launched a series of new online platforms dedicated to sharing faith‑centered reflections, personal growth insights, and practical guidance for individuals seeking encouragement and direction. His work now spans Substack, Medium, About.me, and his newly developed personal website, EricProtas.com, each offering original writing centered on resilience, spiritual development, and service to others.Protas has navigated the complex twists and turns of life by committing himself to mental, physical, and spiritual growth. He refuses to let past choices define him; instead, he studies the lessons they offer, freeing himself from self‑judgment and opening the door to genuine restoration. His journey includes making meaningful amends, strengthening his faith, and rebuilding his identity with intention and integrity.A longtime martial arts instructor and community mentor, Protas founded and operated a San Diego–based martial arts school for 14 years, earned second‑degree black belts in multiple disciplines, and created a nonprofit after‑school martial arts program that served dozens of schools across the region. He also holds multiple academic degrees and specialist certifications, reflecting a lifelong commitment to learning and personal development.While these milestones mark important chapters in his life, Protas considers his most meaningful turning point to be his 1999 commitment to Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah — a decision that began a lifelong journey of spiritual education, healing, recovery, and service.Across his platforms, Protas publishes long‑form reflections, practical guidance, and faith‑centered commentary. His writing emphasizes personal responsibility, spiritual grounding, and the importance of community support. As Protas describes it, “Maybe my purpose isn’t only to write the story. Maybe my purpose is simply to be the story.” Through his website, he also provides updates on ongoing projects, future writing plans, and opportunities for readers to connect.With multiple platforms now active and regularly updated, Protas aims to expand his reach and continue building a body of work that reflects his commitment to service, recovery advocacy, and personal transformation.For more information, visit:Media Contact:Eric ProtasSanta Maria, CAEricProtas.ca@gmail.com

Eric Protas: A New Chapter

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