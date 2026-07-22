Chairman Rick Scott, Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand Applaud Senate HELP Committee Passage of CLEAR LABELS Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Today, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand celebrated the passage of their Consumer Labeling for Enhanced API Reporting and Legitimate Accountability for Base Entity Listings (CLEAR LABELS) Act out of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. Senators Tommy Tuberville, Katie Britt, Ron Johnson, Ashley Moody, Mike Lee, Kevin Cramer, Chuck Grassley, Pete Ricketts, Joni Ernst, and Alan Armstrong are cosponsors of this legislation.

The CLEAR LABELS Act — which would add country of origin labeling requirements to the U.S.’s prescription drug supply chain — passed the committee with a bipartisan vote of 21-1. It now heads to the full Senate for final passage from the chamber.

Chairman Rick Scott said, “Today’s passage of the CLEAR LABELS Act in the U.S. Senate HELP Committee is a massive win for consumer safety and transparency, and America’s national security. Through more than a half dozen hearings and our investigative report, the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging has exposed the dangers posed by foreign generic drugs, especially those made in Communist China and India. Our work has shown the urgent need for reforms to ensure Americans know where their drugs are made so they can be confident that their medications are safe for themselves and their families. I want to thank Ranking Member Gillibrand for leading this important legislation with me, and HELP Chairman Bill Cassidy and Ranking Member Bernie Sanders for their partnership to secure committee passage of this good bill. We cannot be depended on an evil foreign adversary for medications that our seniors, our military, and millions of Americans rely on. I look forward to passing this bill in the Senate and House of Representatives, so President Trump can sign it into law as soon as possible.”

Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Americans deserve to know where their prescription drugs are manufactured so they can make informed health care decisions. The CLEAR LABELS Act would make this information readily accessible to patients, pharmacists, purchasers, and providers while strengthening accountability throughout the supply chain. I am grateful for Chairman Scott’s partnership on this crucial piece of legislation, and I am thrilled that it just passed out of the Senate HELP Committee. I will not stop fighting until this bill is passed by the full Congress and signed into law.”

Many prescription drugs, and their active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), are manufactured overseas, particularly in Communist China and India, and current federal labeling requirements do not require public disclosure of where those ingredients or finished products are made. As a result, purchasers, patients, pharmacists, and health care providers often lack visibility into where their medicines are made. The CLEAR LABELS Act would require prescription drug labeling to disclose the original manufacturers of generic drugs and APIs, giving patients, providers, and regulators clear, upfront information about a drug’s origins.

Chairman Rick Scott is also happy to see other legislative priorities he has supported included in today’s HELP Committee markup. These include:

BACKGROUND:

Chairman Rick Scott has been the leading Senate advocate for sounding the alarm on foreign interference in America’s drug supply chain. In January 2026, Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand announced the CLEAR LABELS Act to address these concerns by adding country of origin labeling requirements to the U.S.’s prescription drug supply chain.

In October 2025, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand released an investigative report titled “Protecting Seniors’ Access to Essential Medications: Securing the Foreign Generic Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.” The report focused on America’s dangerous overreliance on foreign-made generic drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients, which are largely imported from Communist China. Chairman Rick Scott has been a leading advocate for American drug supply chain transparency and reform.

As Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, Senator Scott has held a number of hearings discussing vulnerability in the American pharmaceutical supply chain.

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