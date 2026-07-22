State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in New Castle

Date Posted: Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday afternoon in New Castle.

On July 20, 2026, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Nissan Titan was traveling westbound on Christiana Road, approaching the intersection with Pleasant Place. At the same time, a pedestrian using a wheelchair was crossing Christiana Road within the crosswalk from Pleasant Place toward Scottie Lane. The preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan had a green light signal when the pedestrian entered its path and was struck.

The pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old William Collins, from New Castle, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On July 21, 2026, he died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The Nissan’s driver, a 39-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Investigators are asking anyone with video footage or information relevant to the crash to contact Corporal D. McKenna at (302) 365-8486. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.