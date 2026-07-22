Support Your Girlfriends' 8th Annual Retreat Generates Global Visibility, Community Investment, and Lasting Impact

Thirty influential women, six transformative days, one international movement redefining the future of sisterhood, wellness, tourism, and purpose

The retreat is not about taking a vacation, it is about creating transformational experiences where women pour into one another, strengthen lifelong relationships, and invest in their personal growth.” — Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder, Support Your Girlfriends

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Your Girlfriends (SYG), the nationally recognized nonprofit Led by Dr. Nikkia McClain , dedicated to empowering women through community, education, wellness, and advocacy, successfully concluded its 8th Annual Support Your Girlfriends Media & Influencer Retreat in partnership with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), demonstrating the powerful intersection of meaningful tourism, women's leadership, and global storytelling.Bringing together 30 accomplished media professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, physicians, advocates, authors, influencers, and business leaders, the annual retreat transformed Barbados into more than a travel destination, it became a classroom, a healing space, a networking hub, and an international stage where authentic stories about the island reached audiences across North America and beyond. Unlike traditional influencer trips focused solely on content creation, the Support Your Girlfriends Retreat intentionally blends personal development, wellness, cultural immersion, leadership, philanthropy, and tourism, creating experiences that last long after participants return home."This retreat has never been about taking a vacation," said Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder of Support Your Girlfriends and CEO of Tené Nícole Creative Agency. "It's about creating transformational experiences where women pour into one another, strengthen lifelong relationships, invest in their personal growth, and become ambassadors, not only for one another, but for destinations like Barbados that understand the value of community, culture, and meaningful experiences.”The week-long experience featured a thoughtfully curated agenda designed to nurture every aspect of participants' lives.Programming included:- The Future of Support with Dr. Nikkia McClain- Funding The Future with Sherkera Green- Building the Future We Deserve with civil rights leader Tamika D. Mallory- Nourishing the Future: Prioritizing Wellness & Purpose with Bershan Shaw- The Future of Friendship led by Sandra Garcia Green- Finally Free Sacred Circle, an intimate healing experience facilitated by Modupé RouseBeyond showcasing Barbados to global audiences, Support Your Girlfriends intentionally partnered with local organizations to ensure the retreat created a meaningful and lasting impact within the community.One of the week's most powerful moments was a girls' empowerment workshop for young women ages 13–21, led by entrepreneur, television personality, author, and philanthropist Yandy Smith-Harris. Designed to inspire the next generation of female leaders, the session focused on confidence, purpose, leadership, self-worth, and the limitless possibilities available to young women who dare to dream beyond their circumstances.The intimate conversation encouraged participants to embrace their voices, invest in their education, and recognize that their stories have the power to shape their futures. More than a workshop, it was an investment in Barbados' next generation of changemakers.The retreat concluded with another act of service as Support Your Girlfriends members partnered with the local community for a Feed the Homeless initiative on Saturday morning before departing the island. Volunteers prepared and distributed meals to individuals experiencing homelessness, reinforcing the organization's belief that true leadership is demonstrated through service.To learn more about Support Your Girlfriends, visit https://www.supportyourgirlfriends.org/ or to interview Dr. Nikkia McClain, contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518-330-3835.ABOUT SUPPORT YOUR GIRLFRIENDSSupport Your Girlfriends (SYG) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating supportive communities where women can connect, grow, heal, and thrive together. Through leadership development, wellness programming, educational initiatives, strategic partnerships, and transformational experiences, SYG empowers women to build authentic relationships while creating lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

2027 Tene Nicole Support Your Girlfriends Media and Influencer Retreat

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