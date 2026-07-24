Absoulute Wellness Launches Performance Division Focused on Athletic Equipment and Strength Training Solutions

The Scottsdale-based wellness company expands its offerings with the launch of a new performance division led by former UFC champion Mark Kerr.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absoulute Wellness, a commercial fitness and wellness environment company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has launched Absoulute Performance, a new division dedicated to designing and equipping performance training environments for the athletics and performance markets across the United States.

The division expands Absoulute Wellness's existing capabilities in facility design, sports flooring, installation, and services to include a dedicated performance equipment offering for athletic facilities, multifamily fitness centers, corporate wellness spaces, and professional training environments.

Absoulute Performance is led by Mark Kerr, co-principal at Absoulute Wellness and former UFC and Pride Fighting Champion, alongside Franci Alberding, Principal and Owner, who brings more than 20 years of experience designing and delivering commercial fitness and wellness environments. Kerr's background as a world-class competitor and NCAA Wrestling Champion directly informs the division's approach to equipment selection, facility design, and performance-focused space planning.

The division's product line includes The Smashing Machine-branded half rack and power rack systems, customizable rack configurations, competition bumper plates in rubber and urethane, pro-style dumbbells, turf and athletic flooring, cardio equipment, strength machines, recovery products, and VO2 Max and metabolic testing capabilities. Custom branding options are available.

Demand for purpose-built strength and conditioning environments continues to grow as colleges, universities, high schools, and performance centers invest in facilities that support athlete development, recruitment, and program identity.

Franci Alberding, Principal and Owner of Absoulute Wellness, said the launch reflects the company’s continued expansion into the athletics and performance market. "Coaches and athletic programs are looking for more than equipment alone. They need performance environments that support their programming philosophy and reinforce the identity and culture of their program. We make that process seamless by bringing together equipment, flooring, recovery solutions, facility design, installation, and ongoing support in a single integrated solution," Alberding said.

Absoulute Wellness’s current offering includes facility design, fitness and performance equipment procurement, sports flooring, installation, and service. The company has completed more than 100 commercial fitness and wellness projects and serves clients nationally.

About Absoulute Wellness

Absoulute Wellness designs, equips, and services commercial fitness and wellness environments for multifamily, master-planned, corporate, community rec centers, and athletic facility clients across the United States. Founded by Franci Alberding and Mark Kerr, the company has completed more than 100 commercial wellness projects over two decades of operation. Learn more at www.absouluteperformance.com.

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