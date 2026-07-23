London-Based Celeste Talent Agency Signs First MENA Creators, Bringing Combined Audience of 3M+ to Its Global Roster

We believe that the MENA region is home to incredibly talented creators who deserve to be recognised on a global scale.” — Lojain Maksoud, Founder of Celeste Talent Agency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celeste Talent Agency, a London-founded entertainment and creator partnerships agency, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the addition of its first MENA-based creators, marking the next chapter in the agency's international growth.The expansion begins with the signing of creators from the United Arab Emirates, bringing a combined audience of over 3 million to its global roster.For founder Lojain Maksoud, this expansion is deeply personal.Born in Dubai and raised in Doha, she later moved to London for her studies. Her academic research explored how the rise of Middle Eastern productions on global streaming and digital platforms has helped reshape perceptions of the region, allowing international audiences to experience the region through authentic stories rather than outdated stereotypes.That interest carried into her early career at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she gained experience within the Global Scripted Television department and saw firsthand how stories from the Middle East could reach audiences worldwide."We believe that the MENA region is home to incredibly talented creators who deserve to be recognised on a global scale.” said Maksoud, Founder of Celeste Talent Agency. "With our expertise, we are committed to helping our creators reach new heights."Since launching, Celeste Talent Agency has worked with several UK and US-based brands, including HelloFresh, KatKin, and Qure Skincare, among others. With its first MENA creators now signed, the agency says it is in active conversations with brands across the region and plans to continue growing its international roster over the coming months."We want to connect brands with authentic voices across borders" Maksoud added. "Expanding Celeste into MENA has always been part of that vision."About Celeste Talent AgencyCeleste Talent Agency is a London-founded entertainment and creator partnerships agency that helps global brands connect with audiences through digital media, film and television. The agency works with digital creators on social media campaigns, while also working with production partners to integrate brands into film and television projects through product placements, bringing together traditional entertainment and the creator economy under one roof. Currently operating in the UK, US, and MENA. For more information, visit their website at www.celestetalentagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.