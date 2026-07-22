Nelson Home Group Ranks #1 in Kansas City for Homes Sold

Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North – Kansas City's Highest-Rated Real Estate Team on Google Joe Nelson – Realtor and Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator

Veteran-led team closed more transactions than any other team in its class in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, powered by families, not price tags

153 sides means 153 times we helped a family buy or sell a home this year, a lot of them first-time buyers and military families.” — Joe Nelson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North has been ranked the number one team in Kansas City for homes sold in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, closing 153 transaction sides in the metro. The ranking, released in July 2026 and built on independently confirmed 2025 production data, places Nelson Home Group first in its category among Kansas City teams, ahead of every other team its size.

There is a story behind that number, and it is not about chasing the biggest price tags. Nelson Home Group ranked first by transaction sides, the count of buyers and sellers actually served, rather than by total dollar volume. The team wears that distinction on purpose.

“A lot of teams chase the luxury listing and the eight-figure volume number. Good for them. We built this business helping regular Kansas City families get to the closing table,” said Joe Nelson, owner and team leader of Nelson Home Group. “153 sides means 153 times we helped a family buy or sell a home this year, a lot of them first-time buyers and military families. That is the number I care about, and now it is the number one number in the city.”

Nelson is a 21-year Air Force veteran, dual-licensed as a Realtor and a mortgage loan originator, and the team has built its reputation on VA loans and military relocation across the 10-county metro on both the Missouri and Kansas sides.

The RealTrends Verified rankings are built on independently confirmed production data, not nominations or popularity. The number one Kansas City finish adds to a public record consumers can check for themselves. Nelson Home Group is the highest-rated real estate team on Google in the Kansas City metro, with more than 1,200 five-star reviews, over 2,000 transactions, and more than $300 million in sales volume.

“When someone is deciding who to trust with the biggest financial decision of their life, they deserve proof, not promises,” Nelson said. “The ranking, the reviews, the record. It is all public, and we want people to look.”

Nelson Home Group serves buyers and sellers across the Kansas City metro, including Liberty, Parkville, Smithville, Kearney, Lee’s Summit, Overland Park, Olathe, and Shawnee, and specializes in VA loans, military relocation, and PCS moves. The team is actively growing and adding agents.

About Nelson Home Group

Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North is the highest-rated real estate team on Google in the Kansas City metro, with more than 1,200 five-star reviews, over 2,000 transactions, and more than $300 million in sales volume. Led by 21-year Air Force veteran Joe Nelson, who is dual-licensed as a Realtor and mortgage loan originator, the team specializes in VA loans and military relocation and serves buyers and sellers across 10 counties on both the Missouri and Kansas sides of the metro. Nelson Home Group is independently verified by RealTrends as one of Kansas City’s top-producing real estate teams, based on confirmed transaction data. The team serves buyers and sellers throughout the metro including Liberty, Parkville, Smithville, Kearney, Lee’s Summit, Overland Park, Olathe, and Shawnee. Nelson Home Group is located at 1508 NW Vivion Rd, #205, Kansas City, MO 64118. Learn more at nelsonhomegroupkc.com or call (816) 680-6624.



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