HKS Real Estate Advisors Closes More Than $500 Million in Financing Transactions During First Half of 2026

Transactions span multifamily, mixed-use, retail, student housing and development properties across New York, Connecticut and Florida

Our first-half closings reflect both the breadth of our platform and the depth of our lender relationships, allowing us to identify the right capital source and structure for each transaction.” — Ayush Kapahi, Principal at HKS Real Estate Advisors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HKS Real Estate Advisors (HKS), a leading commercial real estate advisory firm, announced today that it arranged more than $500 million in financing across 30 transactions during the first half of 2026. The closings encompassed multifamily, mixed-use, retail, student housing and development properties and included permanent, bridge, lease-up, senior and mezzanine financing solutions for both new and longstanding clients.“While lenders remain selective, there continues to be significant capital available for experienced sponsors with strong assets and well-defined business plans,” said Ayush Kapahi, Principal at HKS Real Estate Advisors. “Our first-half closings reflect both the breadth of our platform and the depth of our lender relationships, allowing us to identify the right capital source and structure for each transaction. As the market continues to adjust, we expect increased financing activity during the second half of the year, particularly as borrowers look to refinance maturing loans, advance development plans and execute new investment strategies.”HKS’ notable first-half 2026 closings included:$103.75 Million Student Housing Lease-Up Financing | Ithaca, New YorkAlex Dobosh and Andrew Pilchick arranged $103.75 million in lease-up financing for a recently developed, 168,019-square-foot student housing community located steps from Cornell University. The property comprises 356 units and 483 beds. The financing was provided by GID Credit.$68.5 Million Senior and Mezzanine Financing | Brooklyn, New YorkAndrew Pilchick, Alex Dobosh and Jacob Kaufman secured a $68.5 million senior and mezzanine financing package for a 2.25-acre waterfront development site at 10 Java Street. The property permits approximately 544,000 buildable square feet of mixed-use development and is currently improved with a vacant industrial building. The financing included a senior loan from Centennial Bank and mezzanine financing from Sherwood Equities.$55.41 Million Multifamily Financing | Vernon, ConnecticutAndrew Pilchick and Alex Dobosh arranged $55.41 million in financing for a 311-unit multifamily property in Connecticut. The financing was provided by Fortress.$37.5 Million Mixed-Use Refinancing | New York, New YorkAyush Kapahi arranged a $37.5 million refinancing for 230 East 44th Street, a 135,315-square-foot mixed-use property in Manhattan featuring 164 residential units and six commercial tenants. The financing was provided by Infinity Funds.$30 Million Development Site Refinancing | Miami, FloridaAyush Kapahi secured a $30 million refinancing for Merrick Parc, a 91,911-square-foot mixed-use development site located at 3191 SW 39th Avenue in Miami. The property was recently incorporated into Miami-Dade County's Rapid Transit Zone, increasing its as-of-right development potential from 317 residential units to 806 units, in addition to approximately 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The loan was provided by Knighthead Funding.$25.8 Million Retail Refinancing | Long Island City, New YorkDaniel Kowalsky arranged a $25.8 million refinancing for a recently completed, 52,578-square-foot retail property in Long Island City occupied by iFLY and VIBE Fitness. The financing was provided by Hanover Capital.$15.2 Million Portfolio Refinancing | Brooklyn, New YorkJay Stern secured a $15.2 million refinancing for a two-property portfolio in Brookklyn comprising a recently renovated multifamily building and a mixed-use asset with ground-floor retail and residential apartments. The financing was provided by Citi.$10 Million Commercial Refinancing | New York, New YorkAyush Kapahi arranged a $10 million refinancing for 216 Lafayette Street, a commercial property in SoHo that recently signed Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm founded by Alexis Ohanian, as its headquarters tenant. The financing was provided by 360 Capital Funding.$6.8 Million Mixed-Use Refinancing | New York, New YorkMichael Lee secured a $6.8 million refinancing for 156 Prince Street, a six-story mixed-use property in SoHo comprising two retail spaces and 21 residential apartments. The financing was provided by Peapack Private.$6.45 Million Retail Condominium Refinancing | New York, New YorkDaniel Kowalsky arranged a $6.45 million refinancing for an 11,372-square-foot retail condominium at 92-98 Delancey Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The financing was provided by Citizens Private.$4.8 Million Multifamily Refinancing | Brooklyn, New YorkDaniel Kowalsky secured a $4.8 million refinancing for 30 Saint Felix Street, a 25,032-square-foot multifamily property in Fort Greene comprising 16 free-market apartments. The financing was provided by Chase Bank.For more information about HKS and its $30 billion financing portfolio, visit hks.com.

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