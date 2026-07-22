Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Katie Carlin Announces Website to Directly Communicate with Constituents

Candidate for Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Katie Carlin Launches New Direct Communication Initiative

You make the choice. I’m giving children a voice.” — Katie Carlin

RALLS COUNTY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie Carlin , candidate for Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney , has officially launched a new "Direct Conversation" tool on her campaign website, KatieCarlin.com , inviting residents to share their ideas, concerns, and suggestions directly.As the current First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Marion County, Missouri, Carlin brings years of extensive experience in criminal prosecution and child advocacy. She is prioritizing accessibility and community engagement. By opening these digital lines of communication, she aims to foster a more transparent and responsive office that truly represents the needs of Ralls County families."Every perspective matters," said Carlin. "Whether you have questions, concerns, or ideas on what is or isn't working with the current prosecuting attorney’s office, I want to hear from you. My goal is to work together with residents to keep our community safe, and that starts with an open dialogue." Carlin has experience in putting words into action as the author of law review articles and statutory proposals on foster care. She also founded a local non-profit to support local youth in the foster care system.In addition to her commitment to open communication, Carlin’s platform focuses on modernization and efficiency. She has pledged to implement Karpel Solutions, the leading criminal case management software system, which will optimize operations and maximize efficiencies. She estimates this will save Ralls County $20,000 in training costs. This will allow her to streamline the workflows and increase the speed of prosecutorial services. Karpel Solutions allows prosecutors to get more done in less time with fewer errors. Currently, Ralls County is the only county in the state of Missouri not taking advantage of this efficient case management software. She is the only candidate for the prosecuting attorney office already trained in and experienced with Karpel Solutions which will allow her to immediately step into implementing this industry-leading criminal case management platform from her first week in office.Carlin, the founder of the non-profit EMBRACE Children & Families, brings a wealth of experience, including previous service as a board member for the Missouri Network Against Child Abuse and the Women’s Law Association. As the founder of a non-profit, she understands how to effectively organize and manage a business office and operate within budget constraints. In addition, she has a demonstrated track record of high achievement and performance. Recognized with the John R. Justice Award for Commitment to Prosecution and the Missouri Bar Award for Ethics and Professionalism, she is dedicated to proactive, ethical leadership.Journeying through Missouri’s foster care system at the age of 7-years-old, Carlin made the decision she would be a voice for abused and neglected children at age 10, creating her mission statement “You make the choice. I’m giving children a voice.” She brings real-world experience as a frontline child welfare case worker and proud mother of an adoptive daughter. That experience taught her early that systems fail people when no one is paying attention, and it's why she checks in personally with victims and families. She carries that same instinct into her own home today, raising her daughter and showing up for her community the way people once showed up for her.What sets Katie apart isn't just that she lived through the child welfare system. It's that she went back into it, on purpose, to understand it from the inside. Before practicing law, she paused her legal career to work directly with the Missouri Children's Division, where she personally licensed and trained foster and adoptive parents. She didn't study the system from a distance. She sat across the table from the families living it, and made sure they met the standards meant to protect children.In addition to her advocacy work, she maintains the reputation as the most aggressive prosecutor in the area. She has won all of her jury trials.Carlin also understands the real-world needs of Ralls County veterans as the daughter of a Vietnam Veteran who was awarded 3 Purple Hearts in addition to being the wife of a Missouri National Guard Veteran.Residents are encouraged to visit KatieCarlin.com to share their feedback and learn more about her vision for a safer, more efficient Ralls County, along with her qualifications. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Residents of Ralls County may cast their ballots at their local polling place or precinct between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.Find your local precincts in Ralls County to cast your ballot on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with complete address information at KatieCarlin.com. Ralls County voting precincts include Perry, Center, New London, Saverton, Jasper, Saline and Clay Townships.About Katie Carlin:Katie Carlin is a dedicated advocate for children, families, and victims of domestic violence. With a career built on proactive prosecution and systemic reform, she is running to bring her leadership and experience to the office of the Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney. For more information, and to share your feedback, visit KatieCarlin.com.

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