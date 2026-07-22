Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for ‘America 250’ Sale Featuring Over US$100M in Luxury Real Estate

Vistaero, Silverleaf, Scottsdale, Arizona 3711 Lexington Avenue, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas 170 5th Avenue, New York City, New York

Over US$100 million in marquee properties across North America is set to culminate live over two days in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that bidding is now open for its highly anticipated ‘America 250’ Sale—a marquee event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Representing over US$100M in luxury real estate offerings, this curated collection of premier American properties will culminate over two days from two of New York City's most iconic venues—July 28 at The Dominick in SoHo and July 29 at Sotheby's New York at the Breuer Building, alongside Sotheby's ‘America at 250’ programming and Concierge Auctions' inaugural House of Concierge exhibition—both event will be streamed live online via the firm's online marketplace conciergeauctions.com. The lineup spans top markets across North America, including Scottsdale, AZ; New York City, NY; Dallas, TX; Charlotte, NC, and more.

Day 1: The Dominick Soho

Silverleaf, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed for US$21.895M

Bidding open at US$8.51M

Vistaero—Rising from a five-acre hillside within North Scottsdale’s most prestigious guard-gated enclave, Silverleaf, this newly completed, turnkey estate is the work of architect Scott Carson, and interior designer Kristin Hazen. Sweeping mountain views, resort-style outdoor living, a 18-car garage, a speakeasy, and a private guest wing with separate entrance define a residence conceived for the most discerning buyer. Offered in cooperation with David Newcombe and Heather Gagne of Compass. Images credited to LuxHunters.

San José Province, Costa Rica

Listed for US$11.995M

Bidding open at US$6M

Perched in the mountains of Escazú, Las Catalinas de Pico Blanco is a singular estate commanding panoramic views across the Central Valley. Designed by acclaimed architect Rodrigo Trejos, the 15-plus-acre property unfolds across several distinctive wings—offering an irreplaceable combination of architectural artistry, privacy, and self-sufficient infrastructure rarely found anywhere in the world. Offered in cooperation with Todd Cutter of 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Images credited to James Fallas.

Stowe, Vermont

Listed for US$5.5M

Bidding open at US$3M

Set on 39 acres with views of the Worcester Range, 2455 West Hill Road sits minutes from Stowe Mountain Resort and direct access to the VAST trail network. Three fireplaces, a finished entertainment basement, private pond, and a four-car gear garage make the property as well-suited to deep winter as to summer. Offered in cooperation with Kelley King of Pall Spera Company Realtors. Images credited to Pall Spera Company Realtors and Concierge Auctions.

Cle Elum, Central Washington

Listed for US$4.25M

Bidding open at US$2.19M

A retreat beyond compare along the western ridge of Lookout Mountain—94 pristine acres commanding panoramic views across the Cle Elum and Kittitas mountain ranges. 3653 Hart Road borders a protected 500-acre elk conservatory; this estate of rare natural grandeur offers dual private gates, a year-round heated pool and spa, and refined interiors defined by natural stone, rich timber, and expansive glass. Offered in cooperation with Mark Popach of Compass. Images credited to Clarity Northwest.

Gulf Breeze, Florida

Listed for US$4.25M

Bidding open at US$2.125M

320 North Sunset Boulevard—designed by architect Darrell Fleeger and built in 1972 on the waterfront in Gulf Breeze Proper. This Pensacola Bay residence features irreplaceable materials—Georgia sandstone, wormy mahogany, and Amazonian wormwood—180 feet of bay frontage, a private atrium garden, and tiered balconies with panoramic views of the 3-Mile Bridge. Offered in cooperation with Lorraine Brackin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty. Images credited to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services / PenFed Realty.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Listed for US$4.8M

Bidding open at US$2M

Unit 6 at The Trust occupies the entire sixth floor of this landmark Modernist building on Tryon Street, with private elevator entry and two covered terraces overlooking Uptown Charlotte. The residence features a 1,162-bottle wine room and full home automation, steps from the best of the city. Offered in cooperation with Shane McDevitt of The McDevitt Agency. Images credited to Matthew Benham Photography.

Lahaina, West Maui, Hawaii

Listed for US$9.5M

Bidding opens on 22 July

Within the prestigious gated enclave of Pu’unoa, 65 Wili Okai Way graces five manicured acres on the slopes of the West Maui Mountains, commanding sweeping tri-island ocean views. A private guest home, infinity-edge saline pool, bespoke metalwork by artist Larry Padilla, and a fully owned solar system define a property of exceptional craftsmanship and tropical grandeur. Offered in cooperation with Debbie Arakaki of Compass Hawaii and Mary Anne Fitch of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Images credited to Travis Rowen and Andrew Keith.

Dat 2: Sotheby's New York at the Breuer Building

Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

Listed for US$29.9M

Bidding open at US$17M

The final full house commission of celebrated Classicist Cole Smith, this magnificent Old Highland Park estate commands a rare acre-plus corner lot along a verdant greenbelt. 3711 Lexington Avenue features exquisite craftsmanship throughout a commercial-grade structure, a soaring two-story Great Room, a near-Olympic natatorium, seven fireplaces, and a primary suite of extraordinary distinction that define a residence without peer. Offered in cooperation with Listed by Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Stephen Reed and Shoot2Sell.

New York City, New York

Listed for US$14.9M

Bidding open at US$8.25M

Situated in one of Manhattan’s most coveted enclaves, this meticulously renovated penthouse enjoys an unparalleled position overlooking the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park. 170 5th Avenue features a private roof terrace and the building’s famed golden cupola, revealing sweeping 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline—a once-in-a-generation residence where historic architecture and contemporary luxury converge. In a remarkable philanthropic gesture, all proceeds from the sale will benefit the Gorongosa Project in Mozambique, adding a meaningful legacy to this extraordinary offering. Offered in cooperation with Claire Groome and Lawrence Treglia of Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Eitan Gamliely and Shawn May Photography.

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Listed for US$3.495M

Bidding open at US$1.5M

This private sanctuary spans 12 acres and is backed by protected lands. 2103 Street Road whispers history through Pre-Columbus wood and hand-hewn details, yet embraces modern comfort throughout. A heated pool, guest cottage, and versatile spaces create the perfect setting for sophisticated entertaining and gracious living. Offered in cooperation with Kevin Steiger and Doug Pearson of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and Concierge Auctions.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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