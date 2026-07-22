FABTECH Canada Draws Record Crowds, Reflecting Strong Momentum Across Canadian Manufacturing

From automation and robotics to workforce development, the event showcased the tools and strategies helping manufacturers meet rising demand

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FABTECH Canada achieved its biggest success yet last month, attracting more than 8,500 manufacturing professionals from across Canada to the Toronto Congress Centre for the nation’s leading metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing industry event.“FABTECH Canada 2026 exceeded our expectations,” said Mark Hoper, senior vice president of expositions and media for the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, which co-produced the show with SME. “The show floor was busy and full of excitement, with attendees discovering new solutions to their challenges. The success of this event is a testament to the strength of the Canadian manufacturing industry and its commitment to quality, innovation and global competitiveness.”The exhibit floor featured more than 290 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest manufacturing equipment and technologies, including advanced fiber laser cutting machines, automated press brakes, robotic welding systems, spray finishing solutions and more. Attendees experienced hands-on product demonstrations and gained valuable insights into the trends and innovations shaping manufacturing’s future.In addition to showcasing the latest manufacturing innovations, FABTECH Canada provided a platform for learning, collaboration and professional growth. Engaging keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, the Tech Exchange and networking events connected attendees with new ideas and industry peers. Day two featured the highly anticipated Women of FABTECH program, where attendees engaged in impactful discussions on women in manufacturing and explored ways to empower the next generation of manufacturing leaders.“The energy on this year’s record-breaking show floor was a clear reflection of the manufacturing industry’s strength and forward momentum,” said Tracy Garcia, CEM, group director – FABTECH Series at SME.Exhibitors reported a high volume of qualified leads and a strong sense of optimism. “We always head into Fabtech Canada with high expectations, but this year completely blew us out of the water,” said Matt Walter, marketing manager, Westway Machinery. “While overall attendance was fantastic, what really stood out to me was the incredible quality of the leads. The crowd wasn't just passing through—we were engaging with highly motivated professionals who brought serious interest and genuine buying intent to our booth. For the entire Westway team, FABTECH Canada 2026 was an overwhelming success.”Plans are already underway for FABTECH Canada 2028 to return to Toronto. For more information, visit fabtechcanada.com

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