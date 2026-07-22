More Than a Therapy Dog: How Wednesday Became a Friend to an Entire Hospital

Some volunteers carry clipboards.

Others provide blankets or comfort items.

And then there is Wednesday.

With soft curls, bright eyes, and a tail that rarely stops wagging, Wednesday has become one of the most recognizable volunteers at Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH). But her greatest gift isn't fetching a ball or performing tricks. It's something much simpler.

She helps people smile on days when it feels hard to do so.

For her handler Brittney LaFreniere, volunteering alongside Wednesday through the American Red Cross has become far more than a weekly commitment. It has become a calling rooted in compassion, service, and the belief that even the briefest interaction can make someone's day a little lighter.

"We originally didn't plan to train her as a therapy dog," Brittney said with a laugh. "We just wanted a family dog."

The search for the perfect puppy began while the family was stationed at Fort Carson. When Wednesday joined their family at the end of 2024, it didn't take long to realize she was something special. Friendly, outgoing, and remarkably intuitive, she connected easily with everyone she met.

That personality led to puppy training, followed by the Canine Good Citizen certification. After her first birthday, Wednesday completed therapy dog training and earned her certification just weeks before the family PCS’d to Fort Benning.

When they arrived, finding a place to volunteer felt like the natural next step.

"My husband is in the military, so we live here on post," she said. "We saw the volunteer program at Martin Army Community Hospital and wanted to help make a difference. We hoped Wednesday could make the hospital feel a little more personal and maybe brighten someone's day."

That mission quickly became a reality.

Military life has taught Wednesday's handler firsthand that resilience doesn't come alone.

"My husband and I have known each other since middle school, and I've lived in military life for nearly two decades," Brittney shared. "It's been a roller coaster, and I've learned that a strong support system makes all the difference. If Wednesday and I can be part of someone's support system, even for five minutes, that's an incredible privilege."

Those five-minute visits often turn into unforgettable moments.

She remembers the trainee who hadn't seen a dog since leaving home for basic training and who immediately lit up when Wednesday approached.

She remembers the child who had been afraid of dogs after a bad experience but slowly reached out to pet Wednesday—the first dog outside the family's own pets the child had trusted.

She remembers the patient whose boots carried the scent of farm animals, captivating Wednesday's curiosity and sparking laughter during several hospital visits.

Perhaps the most remarkable is Wednesday's memory.

"If you've met her once, she remembers you," Brittney stated. "She greets people like old friends and even notices when staff members aren't working that day."

The emergency department, physical therapy clinic, administrative offices, and ultrasound department have all become favorite stops on their volunteer rounds. In some hallways, staff even keep treats for therapy dogs.

A typical volunteer day rarely starts as planned.

"We don't always make it to the volunteer desk before Wednesday finds someone who wants to say hello," she said. "Sometimes it takes us 10 or 15 minutes just to get through the front door."

Once inside, they visit patients waiting in the pharmacy, stop by the emergency department, check in with clinical staff, walk through outpatient clinics, and often finish wherever they're needed most that day.

"If a department requests Wednesday, we always try to make it our priority," she said. "Every day is a new adventure."

While patients certainly benefit from Wednesday's visits, healthcare workers also benefit. Healthcare professionals spend their days caring for others, often carrying emotional burdens few people see. Wednesday offers something different, a brief pause from the day's demands.

"It's like hitting a reset button," Brittney explained. "She gives people a chance to breathe, collect themselves, and keep going. I've had staff tell me that seeing Wednesday is their favorite part of the day."

The impact is perhaps most evident among the military trainees who come to Martin Army Community Hospital for care during basic training.

Many have spent months away from home. They miss their families, their routines, and often their family pet.

"For many of them, Wednesday is the first dog they've seen since leaving home," she shared. "We'll start talking about their pets, and after we've walked away, I can still hear them sharing stories with one another."

That simple conversation matters.

For someone feeling homesick, anxious, or overwhelmed, talking about a beloved dog waiting back home can be the first step toward relaxation, even if only for a moment.

"Dogs are wonderful icebreakers," she said. "You don't have to be outgoing to talk to a dog. Wednesday has a way of making people feel safe enough to smile, open up, and even briefly forget why they came to the hospital."

After more than a year of volunteering together, Wednesday and her handler leave behind far more than paw prints.

They leave behind memories.

Memories of frightened children finding their courage.

Of exhausted nurses finding a reason to laugh.

Of Soldiers far from home, finding a familiar comfort.

And countless patients who discovered that healing sometimes begins not with medicine, but with kindness.

Reflecting on their time volunteering with the American Red Cross at Martin Army Community Hospital, Wednesday's handler said the experience has changed both her and Wednesday.

"This was our first volunteer experience as a team, and we couldn't have imagined a better one," she said. "Everyone welcomed us with kindness from the start. Working with the Red Cross, meeting the staff, and spending time with patients have made us a better team and given us memories we'll always treasure."

For Wednesday, every hospital visit begins with a wagging tail.

For the people she meets, it often ends with something even more meaningful: a reminder that they are seen, supported, and never alone.