Military Family Day at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo honors 10th SFG (A)

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Green Berets from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participated in the Military Family Day matinee performance at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on July 17, 2026.

The Originals introduced themselves to the audience with a video highlighting its capabilities, fast-moving tactical operations and Soldiers maneuvering in challenging environments, capturing the grit, heritage and relentless spirit of the 10th SFG(A).

“It’s a powerful reminder that whether on foot, on skis, on a helicopter fast rope, or on horseback, our Soldiers adapt, innovate and excel wherever the mission takes them,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Tallant, deputy commander of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), during his opening remarks. “Our Soldiers have trained partners across Europe, carried out humanitarian missions that saved lives, and operated in some of the most demanding environments on earth, quietly, professionally and always with absolute commitment to the mission.”

Competitors traveled from across the country and around the world to participate in the rodeo and joined Military Family Day in honoring the families who make military service possible.

“The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, now in its 85th year, has honored service members and supported military families since 1946, and your continued support means more than you know,” Tallant said. “Reminding our Soldiers and families that their service matters and that this nation is proud of them.”

Following the remarks, Sgt. Maj. Timothy Paone performed the National Anthem on behalf of the 10th SFG(A), honoring service members, military families and rodeo attendees gathered for the event.

Throughout the rodeo, Green Berets staffed a static display near the vendor area, showcasing military equipment and engaging with attendees by answering questions about the unit's mission, capabilities and service opportunities.