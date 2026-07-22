Project Type: Burlington County Description: Resurfacing of a 2.7 mile portion of Old York Road (CR 660) in Burlington, Springfield, and Florence Townships. Limits: Old York Road (CR 660) from CR 670 in Burlington Township to CR 543 in Florence Township. Impact: Westbound traffic on CR 660 will be maintained during the milling and paving operation, and Eastbound Traffic on CR 660 will be detoured using Jacksonville Road (CR 670) to State Route 130, to Columbus Road (CR 543) ending at Old York Road (CR 660). All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work. Contractor: Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ

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