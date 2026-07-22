SCLS Plans First Repair Cafe

Wantage, NJ - The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will host its first Repair Café on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Sussex-Wantage Branch.

Repair Café is an international initiative that encourages people to repair household items instead of throwing them away. These free, community-powered events bring together skilled volunteers who help neighbors troubleshoot and repair broken items. The goal is to reduce waste, save money, and share practical repair skills that strengthen the community.

"By bringing people together to repair instead of replace, we're helping create a more sustainable community while reinforcing the library's role as a place where neighbors learn from one another," said Ellen Callanan, SCLS Assistant Director. "We're excited to see our community come together to make this first Repair Café a success."

SCLS is currently seeking volunteers to serve as repair coaches, as well as organizations interested in donating supplies and materials.

Do you have a knack for fixing things? Do you enjoy sharing your skills with others?

Volunteers with experience repairing the following items are encouraged to participate:

Small appliances

Clothing and textiles

Bicycles

Furniture and wooden items

Jewelry

Tool sharpening

Those interested in volunteering, donating materials, or learning more about the event can email repaircafe@sussexcountylibrary.org. Additional details are available on the SCLS events calendar.

The Repair Café movement began in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in 2009, when journalist and publicist Martine Postma organized the first event. She later founded the Repair Café International Foundation, which supports communities around the world in establishing their own Repair Cafés.