Hannah Freeze appointed as Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Hannah Freeze to serve as Great Salt Lake commissioner beginning July 22. Freeze succeeds Brian Steed and most recently served as Great Salt Lake deputy commissioner.

“Hannah understands that protecting the Great Salt Lake requires cooperation from people across the basin,” Gov. Cox said. “She has earned the trust of agricultural producers, water users, conservation leaders and our state and federal partners. Her experience, practical approach and ability to bring people together will be invaluable as Utah continues this important work.”

Freeze has more than 15 years of experience in conservation work. As deputy commissioner, she collaborated with stakeholders to advance legislation providing additional conservation tools to water users across the Great Salt Lake basin. She also built relationships with state and federal agencies that contribute expertise to conservation initiatives for the lake.

“The Great Salt Lake touches every part of Utah’s future, from our economy and our quality of life to the opportunities we leave the next generation,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “The work ahead requires leaders who can think beyond the next season. Hannah has consistently demonstrated the sound judgment, foresight and collaboration this responsibility demands. I appreciate her willingness to continue serving the people of Utah in this important role.”

“Protecting the Great Salt Lake takes collaboration, trust and a shared commitment to Utah’s future, and Hannah understands that lasting conservation happens through partnership,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “I look forward to working with her as we continue bringing people together to protect and preserve the Great Salt Lake for generations to come.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Utah and the Great Salt Lake,” Freeze said. “This work depends on strong relationships with water users, agricultural producers, state and federal agencies and others across the basin. I look forward to continuing those partnerships in this new role.”

Freeze previously worked at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, where she established and oversaw several conservation programs, including the Agricultural Water Optimization Program. Through that program, Freeze helped agricultural producers improve water efficiency by using new technologies and upgrading irrigation systems. She also built relationships with producers across Utah and worked to ensure their perspectives were included in conservation discussions.

Freeze earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Utah State University and entered the conservation field shortly after graduating. She lives in northern Utah with her husband and two children.

Photo courtesy of Hannah Freeze