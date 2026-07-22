Marshall & Taylor PLLC Relocates Raleigh Family Law Office to North Hills

Marshall & Taylor PLLC moves its Raleigh family law office to 305 Church at North Hills Street, effective August 1, 2026.

This move places our team in a central Raleigh location that supports the way we represent clients across North Carolina.” — Jeffrey Marshall

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marshall & Taylor PLLC , a North Carolina family law firm, will relocate its Raleigh office to 305 Church at North Hills Street, Suite 1250, Raleigh, NC 27609, on August 1, 2026, establishing a central location where the firm handles consultations and active client matters for the surrounding region.The firm currently operates from 221 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh and maintains a growing presence in Wilmington. Its last operating day at the current Raleigh office is July 31, 2026. The move to North Hills Street keeps the practice within the city while shifting daily operations to the new address. Client matters already underway will continue without interruption through the transition, and the firm's existing phone line remains in service so clients can reach staff before, during, and after the move. The Wilmington operations are not affected by the Raleigh relocation, and case files, scheduling, and consultations will run from the new office once the move is complete.The firm's family law team is led by two partners. Jeffrey Marshall leads the practice and is board-certified in family law and as a family financial mediator in North Carolina, handling complex custody matters and high-net-worth asset division. Partner Travis Taylor manages the firm's appellate work and represents clients in family law appeals before the state's appellate courts. They work alongside additional attorneys who file, argue, and resolve contested family law cases across the state."This move places our team in a central Raleigh location that supports the way we represent clients across North Carolina," said Jeffrey Marshall, Attorney at Marshall & Taylor PLLC.Once the transition is complete, the North Hills Street office will house the firm's Raleigh operations and continue to offer confidential consultations by appointment. The new address sits within the North Hills area of Raleigh, and the firm will update its directory listings so clients and referral sources can find the current location. Clients who want to schedule a consultation or obtain directions can contact the firm by phone during regular business hours.With those preparations in place, Marshall & Taylor PLLC will complete the relocation on the scheduled date and resume full operations from the North Hills Street location on August 1, 2026. The firm has shared more about the relocation on its blog.About Marshall & Taylor PLLCMarshall & Taylor PLLC is North Carolina’s elite force in family law—trusted by executives, public figures, and everyday families alike when the stakes couldn’t be higher. Based in Raleigh with a growing presence in Wilmington, the firm is led by Jeffrey Marshall, who is one of the state’s few Board-Certified Family Law Specialists and Family Financial Mediators and a consistent fixture on Super Lawyers, Legal Elite, Best Lawyers, and Power List. He focuses on complex custody battles and high-net-worth asset division. Partner Travis Taylor adds another dimension in appeals, giving clients a decisive edge when the outcome will define their future. Known for winning high-conflict divorces, securing favorable custody arrangements against the odds, and protecting multimillion-dollar assets, Marshall & Taylor combines courtroom dominance with strategic foresight. Offering confidential consultations and a bespoke, battle-ready approach, they are the firm people turn to when there is no room for compromise.

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